Rackspace Technology Achieves Snowflake Premier Partnership Level

Partnership focuses on data services experience, skills, and ability to accelerate joint value for customers

SAN ANTONIO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced achieving Snowflake’s Premier Partnership Level. Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, has chosen Rackspace Technology for this partnership to assist with their growth by leveraging data services experience and skills, and ability to accelerate value for customers. The new status puts Rackspace Technology in the top 30 list of partners in the Snowflake partner ecosystem in the US.

“Rackspace Technology brings expertise in migrating customers to the Snowflake Data Cloud, providing a strong expertise in building and operating data lakes, data warehouses, and data science platforms that add value to Snowflake and its customers,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP of WorldWide Partners, and Alliances for Snowflake. “The partnership will provide simplified data management and analysis with Rackspace Technology and Snowflake.”

Snowflake enables organizations to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

Rackspace Technology and Snowflake have worked together for companies like Innovyze, a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry.      

“Rackspace Technology helped Innovyze deliver a sophisticated platform for near-seamless onboarding of new customers while lowering the barrier to entry for digital water lifecycle management for municipalities,” said Rick Gruenhagen, CTO of Innovyze, an Autodesk company. “At the same time, our customers can use real-time Snowflake data to improve the accuracy of their models, which is a huge accomplishment in the water industry. The cloud-based approach reduces operational overhead for clients and gives Innovyze the freedom to continue innovating and leading the industry.”

“Rackspace Technology has deep expertise with all major databases, analytics and AI/ML technologies so we can maximize the business value of a Snowflake project which is evident by our proven method for successful Snowflake deployments,” said Josh Prewitt, Senior Vice President, and Chief Product Officer for Rackspace Technology. “Our customers will benefit from the powerful combination of Snowflake’s innovative technology and our commitment to helping drive and develop their Data Strategy.”

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

