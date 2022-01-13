Rackspace Technology and Digivante join forces to deliver next-gen application testing services

Breaking News
Partnership will enable Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA to leverage AI-enhanced automation to improve efficiency and performance

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has today announced it is partnering with Digivante, which provides digital performance analysis, and continuous website and application testing services, to deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application testing for Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA.

Using automation powered by AI and Machine Learning (ML), Digivante provides digital performance analysis and continuous website testing services, which helps to augment businesses’ application testing. Digivante helps customers overcome the notorious problems with automation such as long development time to get automation established, wanting to “automate everything” rather than focus on where it adds value and saves time, or missing key scenarios because they can’t be easily automated because Digivante’s additional manual and crowd-sourced testing services underpin the journey to automation. In addition, where cloud migrations and optimisations require testing within a quick timeframe, customers turn to Digivante’s crowd-sourced testing for a fast turnaround.

Rackspace Technology customers across EMEA will now feel the benefit of Digivante’s expertise and technical capabilities, particularly as an increasing number of businesses rely heavily on digital reliability and app development.

Customers will accelerate their software delivery and reduce test cycle times thanks to the use of AI and ML and by seizing efficiencies in the cloud. Utilising the AI-driven codeless platform also eliminates error-prone manual testing to reduce costs.

Daniel Berry, CEO at Digivante says: “With little or no automation, traditional manual application testing can be extremely time-consuming, error-prone and difficult to scale, often resulting in either poor quality applications deployed to production or significantly delayed releases. Building automation into your testing and blending it with crowd testing in the right way reduces costs and increases velocity.

“Delays of any kind can be extremely costly. According to IDC, an hour of downtime in enterprise environments can cost between $500K to $1M – so no organisation can afford frequent downtimes in a competitive market. Automating application testing helps maximise efficiency and improves the service our customers can enjoy.”

Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer, EMEA, at Rackspace Technology, concludes: “Application testing can be an unnecessary stress for businesses that already have a lot of challenges to overcome and are simply trying to deliver on customer expectations. Our joint offering with Digivante is a crucial step towards helping further augment the process for our customers and take the burden off their shoulders.

“App modernisation is a fundamental element of our customers’ ongoing cloud journeys, and this partnership enables us to help them to do so more easily.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Digivante

Digivante offers QA and testing services to enterprises to ensure the highest quality in their digital products. Our evolved approach is multi-faceted, method-agnostic, and blends testers and tech for a solution customers can stake their product’s future on. We dramatically reduce our clients’ test windows and increase their development time, delivering the insights and the information needed to apply quality engineering principles and practices.

