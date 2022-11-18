500 Households Will Be Served For Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To meet the challenge of ensuring adequate healthy food supplies for the vulnerable families in northeast San Antonio, Rackspace Technology, NatureSweet and the San Antonio Food Bank have teamed up for a Thanksgiving food distribution to hundreds of families.

“Our Rackers look forward every year to this opportunity to serve our neighbors and help the San Antonio community,” said Holly Windham, Chief Legal, and People Officer for Rackspace Technology. “We will serve over 500 households through our Food Bank partnership. Celebrating our 17th year of partnership, we are excited to help the Food Bank reach their goal this Thanksgiving.”

“Rackspace Technology has been a longstanding partner of the San Antonio Food Bank and we are thrilled NatureSweet is joining us this year. Together we have been helping build a healthier community. This gift of food to families on the northeast side of San Antonio is truly needed with Thanksgiving approaching. We could not be more grateful,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19 TIME: Distribution starts at 9:00 am WHERE: Rackspace Technology headquarters parking lot 1 Fanatical Place, San Antonio, TX 78218 WHO: Hundreds of pre-registered families INTERVIEWS: SA Food Bank: Eric Cooper Rackspace Technology: Holly Windham VISUALS: Families getting food put into their car for by Rackers

