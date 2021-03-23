Rackspace Technology Announces New Solve Strategy Series Webinar: Predicting Your Customer Needs with Modern Data

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual event Predicting Your Customer Needs with Modern Data on April 6th at 10:00 am CT as part of the company’s Solve Strategy Series.

As new technologies transform customer expectations, leading organizations are thriving by adapting their business models and modernizing their data.

Jeremiah Owyang, a disruptive tech and corporate innovation expert and Founder of Kaleido Insights & Catalyst Companies, will deliver the keynote on how modernizing your data is a key step to adopting new technology and leveraging the key technology trends impacting customer behavior.

Jeremiah’s game-changing session will cover:

  • The pieces involved in modernization and why modernization is key to adapting innovative technologies
  • Real-world stories of how companies are approaching data modernization and building data-driven culture
  • How data modernization and other actions will keep you ahead of market disruptions triggered by emerging technologies

Following his keynote, Jeremiah will be joined by an expert panel for a discussion on adapting your business model to better serve evolving customers with emerging tech.

Guest Speaker:

  • Jeremiah Owyang, Founder, Kaleido Insights & Catalyst Companies

Moderator:

  • Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist, Rackspace Technology

Panelists:

  • Bruno Aziza, Head of Data and Analytics, Google Cloud
  • Nihar Gupta, General Manager of Data Services, Rackspace Technology
  • Juan Riojas, CDO, Rackspace Technology

To register for Predicting Your Customer Needs with Modern Data webinar, please visit: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17680/472574

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]

