Contract provides a streamlined procurement process and accelerates the delivery of services to the State of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded a new Cloud Cooperative Services (DIR Contract #DIR-CPO-5186) contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contracts Program.

The contract provides the State of Texas the ability to purchase Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Miscellaneous as a Service (MaaS), Cloud Broker, and Related Services through a streamlined procurement process and accelerates the delivery of services for Rackspace Technology.

“Since Rackspace Technology has been evaluated, selected and awarded to do business with Texas government entities, public sector customers in Texas will have the ability to procure cloud services without having to go through a public bid process,” said Rick Rosenberg, Vice President, and GM of Rackspace Technology Government Solutions. “The accelerated process will allow customers to simply buy from Rackspace Government Solutions directly, in full statutory compliance while receiving the benefit of accelerated product and solution delivery.”

In 2020, Rackspace Technology was awarded a contract to provide multicloud solutions to support the state’s overall IT modernization effort. Rackspace Technology provided DIR with operational, technical and security solutions across DIR’s Data Center Services hybrid public clouds. Rackspace Technology also leveraged its strong relationships with DIR cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to expand DIR’s cloud strategy.

“DIR’s technology modernization efforts resulted in the delivery of services to the Texas government and further empowered the people of Texas with the responsive, efficient and cost-effective technology solutions,” added Rosenberg.

For more information on Rackspace Technology Government Solutions click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com