SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Srini Koushik, Rackspace Technology Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer has been inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame and received the Global Ohio CIO ORBIE® Award for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

“Rackspace is proud Srini has been recognized for his Global IT leadership and accomplishments,” said Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer for Rackspace Technology. “The ORBIE award and CIO Hall of Fame induction demonstrates his visionary impact on our industry and his passion for leading high-performing teams that consistently deliver technology solutions to create meaningful business outcomes for customers.”

2023 CIO 100 Hall of Fame

The inductees in the CIO Hall of Fame will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 14th-16th at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, to celebrate and recognize visionary, compassionate, and collaborative IT leaders.

The CIO Hall of Fame commemorates and showcases the successes and inspires others to follow in inducted leaders’ footsteps as they collectively navigate the ever-evolving digital transformation landscape.

Ohio CIO ORBIE Award

In addition to being inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame, Koushik has received the Ohio CIO ORBIE Award.

OhioCIO recognized chief information officers in seven key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Ohio ORBIE Awards at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel on March 17th.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are recognized by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness.

Business value created by technology innovation.

Engagement in industry and community endeavors.

Recognizing excellence in technology leadership since 1998

For over 20 years, the CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation, and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association.

The Ohio CIO ORBIE Awards will honor chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. CIOs are recognized in multiple categories based on the size and scope of their organization and responsibilities.

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 190 – during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

About CIO:

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG, Inc. company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com. Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline & @CIOevents or on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About OhioCIO

OhioCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of the State of Ohio chief information officers. OhioCIO is one of 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions. OhioCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

