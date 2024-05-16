Rackspace to host critical workloads in the healthcare industry while lowering cost

SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company, today announced Seattle Children’s successfully implemented an Epic Electronic Health Records (EHR) system leveraging Rackspace’s Healthcare Cloud solution. After an extensive evaluation of private and public cloud service providers, the organization chose Rackspace to manage the migration and provide fully managed private cloud infrastructure services for an Epic environment.

“We chose Rackspace Technology as a strategic partner due to their deep technology background, track record of managing critical workloads, strong customer experience reputation, and a dedicated commitment to healthcare providers and patient outcomes,” said Dr. Zafar Chaudry, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital, and Information Officer at Seattle Children’s. “We are thrilled with the successful execution and migration into the Rackspace environment due to meticulous planning, executive engagement, and tight collaboration with Seattle Children’s stakeholders throughout this journey.”

Rackspace and Seattle Children’s engagement includes Service-Level Agreement (SLA) backed managed services, a predictable cost model, expandability for growth, and adjacency for a third-party application ecosystem. The new managed hosting infrastructure will allow the organization system to focus on high-value strategic initiatives that improve patient care while optimizing the business of serving the Pacific Northwest community.

“Epic is a comprehensive electronic health records system that enables Seattle’s Children’s to maintain patient records, facilitating improved patient care coordination and data management,” said Brian Lillie, President of Private Cloud. “The Rackspace Infrastructure Managed Services team seamlessly migrated the organization’s Epic instance with a designated playbook with minimal impact on systems availability. In addition, Rackspace holds all the Epic certifications needed to implement the deployment and now to support the organization’s Epic infrastructure. We are the perfect partner to host and assist Seattle Children’s in managing this critical workload transition.”

“Health systems today focus on improving care outcomes and patient experiences in their communities. Innovation is at the forefront of driving change in achieving these desired outcomes and requires new ways of working, including technology choices that can help create these new forms of value by embracing a do-more-with-less paradigm shift,” said PV SubbaRao, Rackspace Technology, Global Healthcare, and Life Sciences Senior Vice President. “With this strategic clinical application migration, Seattle Children’s is embracing the power of Rackspace private cloud and the innovation it can drive in care delivery and treatments through pediatric research.”

About Rackspace Technology

