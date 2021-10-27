Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rackspace Technology Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

Rackspace Technology Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

“Rackspace Technology has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization through extensive experience, and expertise with virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure,” said Jeff DeVerter, Rackspace Technology Chief Evangelist. “We’ve been working closely with Microsoft for years and our Rackers make us the go-to provider for support for customers at any stage of their Microsoft Azure adoption.”

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Rackspace Technology clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.