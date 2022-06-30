Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rackspace Technology Migrates Grupo Milenio from Virtual Environment to Reliable AWS Cloud Architecture Providing Audiences the Best, Most Up-to-Date Digital Content

Rackspace Technology Migrates Grupo Milenio from Virtual Environment to Reliable AWS Cloud Architecture Providing Audiences the Best, Most Up-to-Date Digital Content

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Move ensures the news organization can support the delivery of digital content to all regions across Mexico during periods of breaking news and high traffic on the website

SAN ANTONIO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it worked with Grupo Milenio to migrate from a virtual environment to a more reliable AWS Cloud architecture to provide the best, most up-to-date digital content for breaking news and high traffic. The digital transformation resulted in increased uptime for Grupo Milenio to ensure dependable delivery of breaking news in Mexico.

Grupo Milenio is the most comprehensive news conglomerate in Mexico, offering timely information on its multiplatform, 24 hours a day. The news conglomerate includes the newspaper Milenio Diario, which offers a national edition and eight regional editions; Milenio Television, a national TV channel that broadcasts 24/7; the news portal milenio.com; and the Milenio Radio network.

Grupo Milenio needed to migrate from its virtual environment to the cloud to ensure it could support the delivery of digital content to all its regions across Mexico during periods of breaking news and high traffic on its website. Also, the organization needed to ensure that its internal users have a fast and dependable multimedia platform on which to publish content, especially during breaking-news events.

“One of our challenges has been achieving our aggressive digital goals without increasing OPEX or the cost of services while producing the same level of service, building more applications, launching more deployments, having more systems developed for information and having more infrastructure available with less personnel — all at a much lower cost month by month and year by year,” said Enrique Calderón, Technology Director of Grupo Milenio in its multimedia division. “Support from Rackspace Technology is making my job easier due to the implementation of a self-scaling AWS solution and several data centers for Grupo Milenio.”

In addition to the infrastructure, Rackspace Technology also provides support for AWS to help the organization quickly resolve any issues before disruption to news broadcasts occur.

“To achieve all its business goals, Grupo Milenio needed a reliable partner who could ensure dependable cloud data center performance,” Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “That’s why it chose Rackspace Technology. During its cloud transformation, Rackspace Technology provided Grupo Milenio with support for architecture design, build-out, implementation and service configuration that now allows them to be ready to scale at a moment’s notice.”

To read more about the Rackspace Technology solution for Grupo Milenio click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@Rackspace.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.