Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rackspace Technology positioned as a Leader in three categories of 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany

Rackspace Technology positioned as a Leader in three categories of 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

LONDON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been named a Leader in three categories of the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany due to its numerous AWS competencies, partner programs and the extensive AWS certifications. Rackspace Technology is also one of the very few “Migration Acceleration Program” partners of AWS in Germany.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 54 providers across six areas. Rackspace Technology has been placed as a Leader in Consulting Services Providers, Migration Container Solutions and Manager Service Providers. It was also positioned as a Product Challenger for SAP Workloads.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the already fast-growing cloud computing industry, due to home working and the collaboration solutions available on the cloud. The report identified that German companies are embracing public cloud, boosting AWS and its partners including Rackspace Technology. The crisis is also driving Internet of Things further forward, becoming integral to digital transformation for greater operational efficiency and better business optimisation.

Rackspace Technology counts more than 2,700 certifications worldwide and 14 AWS competencies.

“We assist customers wherever they are in their cloud journey with our team of experts who continue to discover new ways of innovating on AWS to provide the best possible ecosystem to deliver on business objectives,” said Jürgen Stauber, General Manager, DACH at Rackspace Technology. “Being positioned as a leader in such key categories of specialism with AWS is kudos to our relentless drive to provide best-in-class expertise for our local customers.”

“Rackspace is a cloud pioneer that rapidly evolved into a trusted partner in all cloud-related technical matters and beyond,” said Heiko Henkes, Director and Principal Analyst, Global IPL Content Lead at ISG.

Jan Erik Aase, Partner and Global Head at ISG, added, “Rackspace continues to be a significant influence in the cloud ecosystem for both their clients and their partners. They continue to strengthen that influence both through their recent acquisitions but also through their HyperScaler relationships and other key partnerships.”

To view a customised version of the report in German click here and in English click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
EMEA Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.