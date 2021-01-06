Rackspace Technology positioned as a Leader in three categories of 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany

LONDON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been named a Leader in three categories of the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany due to its numerous AWS competencies, partner programs and the extensive AWS certifications. Rackspace Technology is also one of the very few “Migration Acceleration Program” partners of AWS in Germany.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 54 providers across six areas. Rackspace Technology has been placed as a Leader in Consulting Services Providers, Migration Container Solutions and Manager Service Providers. It was also positioned as a Product Challenger for SAP Workloads.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the already fast-growing cloud computing industry, due to home working and the collaboration solutions available on the cloud. The report identified that German companies are embracing public cloud, boosting AWS and its partners including Rackspace Technology. The crisis is also driving Internet of Things further forward, becoming integral to digital transformation for greater operational efficiency and better business optimisation.

Rackspace Technology counts more than 2,700 certifications worldwide and 14 AWS competencies.

“We assist customers wherever they are in their cloud journey with our team of experts who continue to discover new ways of innovating on AWS to provide the best possible ecosystem to deliver on business objectives,” said Jürgen Stauber, General Manager, DACH at Rackspace Technology. “Being positioned as a leader in such key categories of specialism with AWS is kudos to our relentless drive to provide best-in-class expertise for our local customers.”

“Rackspace is a cloud pioneer that rapidly evolved into a trusted partner in all cloud-related technical matters and beyond,” said Heiko Henkes, Director and Principal Analyst, Global IPL Content Lead at ISG.

Jan Erik Aase, Partner and Global Head at ISG, added, “Rackspace continues to be a significant influence in the cloud ecosystem for both their clients and their partners. They continue to strengthen that influence both through their recent acquisitions but also through their HyperScaler relationships and other key partnerships.”

