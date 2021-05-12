Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award for Canada

Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award for Canada

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named AWS Migration Partner of the Year for Canada by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud, and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The 2021 Canada AWS Partner Award winners are channel leaders playing a key role in helping Canadian customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

“We are proud to be recognized by AWS as the AWS Migration Partner of the Year for our deep expertise in helping customers embark on a digital transformation by elevating their important workloads in the cloud,” said David MacKay, Vice President, Canada at Rackspace Technology.

With 15 AWS competencies and more than 2,700 certifications, Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, is the dedicated AWS business at Rackspace Technology. As a top strategic partner, Onica works jointly with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program team to grow and accelerate customer migrations in Canada. In 2020, Onica had a phenomenal year reaching its goals and worked on notable projects with significant social impact. 

In addition to the APN Migration Partner of the Year award for Canada, Rackspace Technology was awarded APN Migration Partner of the Year 2020 in the UK and Ireland in November 2020.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.