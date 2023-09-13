Strengthening customers’ ability to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats

SAN ANTONIO , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT) — the leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced that they have chosen Palo Alto Networks , the global cybersecurity leader, to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes, helping customers stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

With a comprehensive range of services, customers can now protect their network across HQ and branch devices, remote applications, data centers, and the public cloud – all with best-of-breed security solutions. Combining Palo Alto Networks industry-leading Strata Next-Generation Firewalls and Cloud-Delivered Security Services with Rackspace Technology’s expertise in multicloud computing and security operations will enable organizations to:

Protect their data and applications from advanced threats, including ransomware, malware, and data breaches.

Simplify their security architecture and operations.

Accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation.

“As the threat landscape evolves, enterprises are increasingly vulnerable to new and sophisticated cyberattacks. In response, they are looking for the most advanced technology to enhance their cybersecurity posture and simplify their infrastructure,” said BJ Jenkins, President Palo Alto Networks. “We are delighted to be chosen to help Rackspace deliver leading security technology and integrated platforms to customers.”

“We are excited to work with Palo Alto Networks to deliver our customers the most comprehensive managed cybersecurity solutions in the market,” said Brian Lillie, President Private Cloud Rackspace Technology. “Together, we can help organizations to protect their data and applications, simplify their security operations, and accelerate their multicloud adoption.”

More details on Rackspace Technology’s offering with Palo Alto Networks will be shared. Click here to learn more about Private Cloud Rackspace Security.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com