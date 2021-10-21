Rackspace Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday, November 15, 2021

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 15, 2021) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

Via Zoom:
https://rackspace.zoom.us/j/95750453932?pwd=Q21HWis1T1k5UEQvemI2NlFEREp5UT09

Password: 112067

Via telephone (listen only mode):

+1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)
+1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)
+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)
+44 (0) 20 3695 0088 (United Kingdom Toll)
Webinar ID: 957 5045 3932

Additional International numbers are also available: https://rackspace.zoom.us/u/adk8d0mzAo

The conference call will also be webcast on the Company’s website at: ir.rackspace.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Contact: Joe Crivelli, Rackspace Technology Investor Relations, IR@rackspace.com

