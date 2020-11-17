Rackspace Technology to Participate in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mr. Jones and Mr. Semach will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 11:50am ET and be available for investor meetings.
For more information, please visit the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
IR Contact
Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
[email protected]
PR Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
[email protected]
- UNCF Urges Donors to Give during #GivingTuesday Campaign - November 17, 2020
- COBRA Golf Partners With HP & Parmatech to Introduce the First of Its Kind, Limited Edition 3D Printed Commercial Putter Using HP Metal Jet Technology - November 17, 2020
- NVCN IMMINENT DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc. – NVCN - November 17, 2020