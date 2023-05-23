CCS optimized its remote workforce and reduced its Total Cost of Ownership with a move to a cloud-native environment

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that audio-visual Integrator, CCS Presentation Systems, completed a complex cloud transition and improved security, scalability and productivity with a move to a cloud-native environment while optimizing its remote workforce and reducing its Total Cost of Ownership (TOC) with Rackspace Technology consulting and advisory services and Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Microsoft® Azure®.

CCS Presentation Systems is a leader in the commercial audio-visual integrator industry; CCS helps clients present a better image of themselves through technology. Founded 1981 in Scottsdale, Arizona, CCS has more than 350 employees and maintains a presence in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

With a firm deadline for moving to a new headquarters, CCS needed to move its business-critical IT infrastructure, including Active Directory and file servers, data storage, and disaster recovery from its on-premises environment. CCS partnered with Rackspace Technology to implement cloud networking, servers, and storage with backup and recovery services to achieve this complex migration.

“The objective was to reduce CCS’s reliance on a physical apparatus and transition its users to cloud-based technologies,” said D K Sinha, Rackspace Technology, President of Public Cloud. “The Rackspace and CCS teams worked together to troubleshoot the issue, electing to use the recently launched standard network features for Microsoft Azure.”

To execute the migration initiative, CCS had to switch to a new software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) provider, set up thin client terminals and synthesize a solution that addressed the design constraints imposed by the SD-WAN provider and the Microsoft networking stack. The team adapted by leveraging a Microsoft networking stack for the file service and leveraged Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktops.

In just two months, CCS was able to transition to Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop while, at the same time, moving to its new headquarters. The move resulted in a reduction in downtime and an increase in workplace productivity. Removing aging technology and transitioning to a cloud-based approach has helped CCS save time and costs and improve performance while enabling the company to avoid upgrading equipment every few years.

“Partnering with Rackspace was instrumental for designing and implementing cloud-based solutions that enabled us to take our digital evolution to the next level because we didn’t have to hire several skilled individuals to make it happen,” said David Glockner, Director of IT, CCS Presentation Services. “Thanks to Rackspace Elastic Engineering, which was crucial, I could rely on a pod of resources as needed, and our employees have been excited to experience the new technology. To many, it seems new and alien. But once they caught on, it’s exciting to watch them say, ‘Wow, this is cool!”

