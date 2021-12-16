Breaking News
Rackspace Technology Works with Flextech to Leverage Google Cloud for Automating Application Development

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its collaboration with Flextech, a Singapore-based software engineering, data analytics and marketing automation company building its presence in the digital loyalty space.

Flextech is an innovative start-up with its flagship app “Flex Rewards” available in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Flex Rewards provides a powerful end-to-end loyalty solution made especially for brick-and-mortar businesses. The app uses advanced QR code & GPS technology to provide a seamless loyalty experience for customers visiting retail store venues. The app also features an integrated marketplace where users can trade their rewards for Global Awards Tokens.

To launch its flagship Flex Rewards mobile application for retailers, Flextech leveraged the power of Kubernetes and Rackspace Technology Service Blocks. In addition, Flextech needed expert support for its in-house application development process as it migrated to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to obtain the core features needed for DevOps — particularly Kubernetes.

The migration took place as the company began to conduct open beta testing in Singapore, which meant that its three-person development team would have more to focus on than the continual refinement of Flex Rewards to get ready for the application’s introduction to new markets. For that reason, Flextech needed an experienced service provider to support the team and provide the expert guidance required to optimize GCP.

Flextech selected Rackspace Technology because of its strong GCP expertise and Rackspace Elastic Engineering which provides on-demand access to a team of highly skilled engineers for Flextech’s managed services, including containers, managed public cloud and professional services. As the Flex Rewards user base increases, the company can easily increase its GCP consumption and use of more advanced features.

“Flextech is now able to focus on the app development, customer experience and marketing of its flagship product, Flex Rewards, on GCP and Kubernetes,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “By leveraging Rackspace Technology experts, Flextech was able divert time that would have been spent pouring over documents towards improving their primary product.”

“The Rackspace Elastic Engineering model offers us the ability to start with service support that matches our current needs. This helps us with containerized workloads during app development, facilitating the configuration and automation we need. And then as we grow, we can easily adopt different managed services support to match our new requirements,” said, Simon Cheong, CEO, Flextech. “As our relationship with Rackspace Technology deepens, we are coming to appreciate its help not only with tech issues, but also with business and marketing in general. Its customer success team asks many great questions that help us think through our challenges and push us to find the right solutions together. This gives us confidence that Flex Rewards will be a significant player in the global digital loyalty industry.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

