Rackspace Wins VMware 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award

Partners Awarded for Extraordinary Performance and Notable Achievements

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace today announced that it has received the Global Partner of the Year Award for the Partner Social Impact category. Rackspace was recognized by VMware for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies.

“I am honored to recognize this year’s VMware Global Partner of the Year Award winners, which includes an exceptional group of innovative partners,” said Bill Swales, vice president and channel chief, Americas Partner Organization, VMware. “VMware is proud to see Rackspace honored in the Partner Social Impact category, and we are thrilled to see their continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes.”

“For over a decade, we’ve been working with VMware to help customers realize the full promise of virtualization and private cloud,” said Matt Stoyka, Chief Solutions Officer at Rackspace. “We’re thrilled to once again be recognized as a VMware Global Partner of the Year. We look forward to our continued partnership to help our customers decrease costs, remain competitive, and grow and scale their businesses.”

The VMware Partner of the Year Awards include the following: Partner Value, Partner Social Impact, Services Excellence, Digital Transformation, Cloud Platform Transformation, Partner Trailblazer, in addition to the Global Partner for Technology Innovation Award. The program was conducted in partnership with IDC, who helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for delivering growth for their customers’ businesses and driving ROI, innovating and demonstrating expertise in a particular technology area, or making a positive impact on the world through VMware technologies.

About Rackspace
At Rackspace, we accelerate the value of the cloud during every phase of digital transformation. Across applications, data, security, hybrid and multiple clouds worldwide, we provide cloud specialists with unbiased expertise, continuous modernization and Rackspace Service Blocks. We work with leading partners and alliances. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, we deliver Fanatical Experience™ across every interaction. Rackspace has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work.

