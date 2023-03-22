The Madison-Based, Skin-Focused Practice Now Offers These Advanced Collagen-Stimulating Treatments for Skin Rejuvenation

MADISON, Wis., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Radiance Skin Therapy & Laser Center team is excited to announce the introduction of ezGEL bio-fillers at the Madison, WI-based practice. The PRF (platelet-rich fibrin) based treatments are next-generation skin rejuvenation options that can help women and men alike to restore a younger appearance by addressing fine lines, volume loss, and more.

To understand how bio-fillers can benefit skin, it can be helpful to first explore the basics of PRP and PRF treatments. Platelets are small fragments of cells in our blood that help the body form clots that stop or prevent bleeding. Furthermore, the growth factors they contain promote cell reproduction and tissue regeneration. These cell fragments play an essential role in healing throughout the body.

Over the years, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments have become increasingly sought-after strategies for facial skin rejuvenation because they harness the ability of a patient’s own blood cells to speed up and enhance healing in a specific area.

Simply put, PRP is blood that is taken from a patient and processed so that it contains a higher number of platelets than normal, as well as growth factors and other active proteins that promote healing.

PRF is a new and improved version of PRP that involves a similar process of taking a sample of the patient’s own blood, separating the platelets, and processing it before re-injecting it into the skin. The PRF—which is used to create ezGEL—provides stronger and longer-lasting results than traditional PRP treatments. This is because PRF contains a concentration of platelets that is significantly higher than the concentration of platelets in PRP—along with more white blood cells, fibrin, and stem cells.

One of the advantages of ezGEL is that it’s 100 percent natural and derived from a patient’s own blood. It doesn’t contain any additives. PRF is processed to give it a gel-like consistency and injected to rejuvenate the skin or add volume to certain areas, such as around the eyes and mouth.

