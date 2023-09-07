The global increase in residential and commercial building is the main factor driving the market growth for radiant cooling systems. Radiant cooling systems are projected to become more popular as the need to enhance air quality and cut energy use grows.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for radiant cooling systems was estimated to have acquired US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.4 billion .

Construction is anticipated to drive the global economy during the forecast period. The need for new buildings with residential radiant cooling systems is anticipated to increase due to rapid urbanization and the changing climate.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83969

The global market is anticipated to grow as a result throughout the projected period. Global expansion of commercial building projects is also advancing the industry.

Global Radiant Cooling Systems Market: Key Players

A number of local and international companies, making the business extremely competitive and stagnant, dominates the market for radiant cooling systems. The main companies are implementing growth strategies, such as investments in research and development, product expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, according to the most recent research of the radiant cooling systems market.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global radiant cooling systems market:

BEKA Heiz- und Kühlmatten GmbH EKA Heiz

Danfoss Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Giacomini SpA

Jardine Engineering Corporation

MrPEX Systems

Rehau

Uponor Oyj

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Zehnder Group AG

Key developments in the global market for radiant cooling systems are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Giacomini SpA 2022 Giacomini SpA joined Q-RAD to promote the benefits of radiant heating and cooling as a way to conserve energy and give comfort to people residing in tertiary, residential,and industrial settings. Q-RAD is a leading Italian manufacturer of high-quality radiant systems. Danfoss Group 2019 The Danfoss Group unveiled ETS 8M, a new electric expansion valve designed for process chillers, heat pumps, and close controls. Low opening degree, linear stable flow control, and significant MOPD in both normal and reverse flow are some of the qualities that ETS 8M delivers. SunTouch 2022 The SunStat ConnectPlus thermostat was unveiled by Watts-owned SunTouch.

With the aid of Alexa or Hey Google, users of this innovative thermostat can access and manage their floor warming systems remotely.

When linked to the Wi-Fi networks of clients’ houses, this thermostat offers a variety of capabilities, including automated clock setting, the current exterior temperature measurement, and warm weather compensation.

Key Findings of Market Report

The market dynamics are being influenced by the rising trend toward smart houses.

A satisfactory living experience for oneself is also being ensured by considerable investments in energy-efficient, smart, and high-end security systems, thanks to technical breakthroughs and an increase in consumer disposable money worldwide.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been shown to be beneficial in radiant cooling systems because it can increase indoor environmental quality as well as energy efficiency.

AI significantly minimizes carbon emissions when utilized in radiant cooling systems.

AI would eventually be utilized to lower energy prices and usage.

At a substantially lower energy cost, it is also feasible to preserve air quality for both temperature and humidity.

Market Trends For Radiant Cooling Systems

Radiant cooling panels and thermally activated building systems are included in the market segmentation based on type. The radiant cooling panels type segment is expected to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Radiant cooling panels are particularly efficient in cooling at relatively high temperatures (usually 15–19°C). Growth in the building sector is driving up demand for radiant panels. Radiant cooling is built on the radiation heat transfer method. With this method, comparable greater levels of comfort may be attained while consuming less energy.

Get Exclusive Discount on Radiant Cooling Systems Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=83969

Radiant Cooling Systems Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the radiant cooling systems market in different regions. These are:

In 2022, North America accounted for a sizable portion of the global industry. During the forecast period, it will likely dominate the world market. The demand for radiant cooling systems in North America is primarily driven by the growth of the business sector, fast industrialisation, and escalating climate change challenges in the United States and Canada.

The market size for radiant cooling systems in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow in the near future due to rising consumer disposable income and a spike in government programs to promote green buildings.

Global Radiant Cooling Systems Market Segmentation

Type Thermally Activated Building Systems Radiant Cooling Panels

Installation Surface Floors Walls Ceilings

Area of Application New Buildings Existing Buildings / Renovations

Building Type Residential Industrial Commercial Administrative Buildings Hospitals & Nursing Homes Showrooms & Offices Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Place an Order Copy of Radiant Cooling Systems Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83969<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com