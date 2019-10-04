Radio Access Network Market value to cross USD 15 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The radio access network (RAN) market from suburban & rural area segment is expected to grow at a growth rate of over 6% during the forecast period driven by increase in mobile penetration in suburban and rural areas.

Global radio access network market growth is owing to an increase in the demand for next generation 5G network. The 5G network has improved bandwidth and speed capabilities compared to 4G LTE network. The increase in data incentive applications due to rising internet penetration is enabling telecom operators to improve their cellular coverage. The government authorities are taking initiatives to support the commercialization of 5G network.

Femtocell segment held the radio access network market share of over 50% in 2018 due to rising demand for improved indoor cellular coverage in densely populated urban areas. The rising urbanization is resulting in a greater number of cellular devices in small places such as offices and residential areas. Existing cellular network infrastructure faces challenge in providing network coverage to these devices. Femtocell enables communication service providers to offer improved indoor network coverage to small locations such as small offices and homes. The UE in indoor location are usually not moving at high speed that makes femtocell ideal choice for providing improved network coverage for high capacity indoor applications.

5G connectivity technology in radio access network market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to supportive initiatives by governments and private players for commercialization of 5G network. 5G technology provides greater speed compared to current 4G LTE cellular networks. As 5G network is evolving, it is essential to perform continuous standards testing to increase innovations in networking technologies. Testing 5G RAN requires planning, performance benchmarking strategy, test automation, and reporting. Its deployment will be characterized by a highly dense, throughput focused, and software-driven nature. Major telecom solution providers are using 5G radio access products for commercialization of 5G network.

The suburban & rural area segment is expected to grow at a growth rate of over 6% in the radio access network (RAN) market during the forecast period due to an increase in mobile penetration in suburban and rural areas. Suburban and rural areas lack the telecommunication infrastructure to provide improved cellular coverage. Traditional LTE solutions are expensive to provide cellular coverage to a distant area. Traditional LTE system is complex due to requirements established by mobile operators, increasing challenges in expanding cellular coverage. Backhaul network connects RAN to the core network. The demand for RAN solutions is rising in suburban and rural regions. Small cells are preferred base stations over macrocells in rural deployment as multiple small cells can be deployed with minimum additional cost. These small cells can be deployed rapidly compared to other base stations.

Asia Pacific radio access network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period due to the rising smartphone penetration in developing countries including India and China. For instance, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), more than 40 million smartphones were sold in India in the 3rd quarter of 2017. ITU also stated that India became the second-largest market for smartphones after China surpassing the U.S. with over 400 million Indians connected by 2G phones. The major technology companies are partnering with other technology companies to develop innovative radio access solutions.

The major players operating in the radio access network (RAN) market are Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Altran Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., HP Enterprises, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nokia Networks, Corning Incorporated ( SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc), ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NetScout, Wipro Limited, AT&T Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Altiostar Networks, Inc., Fujitsu, Radisys Corporation (Reliance Jio), and Intel Corporation.

