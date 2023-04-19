The rising popularity of diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicines in the radiopharmaceutical market can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of their efficacy and results.

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Radiopharmaceuticals market recorded a valuation of USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.85% over the decade. Radiopharmaceuticals are the type of pharmaceutical drugs that include high-energy radioactivity. Radiopharmaceuticals radioactive isotopes are used in clinical centers for therapy and diagnosis. The medicinal drugs are inserted by medical professionals and radio pharmacists who are well-trained in nuclear medicine. They are taken both orally or directly injected into the body. Once medicine reaches the target location, they destroy the tumor cells by releasing radioactive agents. The increase in the prevalence of target diseases and the increased demand for alpha radioimmunotherapy-based target cancer treatments help the growth of the radiopharmaceutical market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Request PDF Sample Report – https://market.us/report/radiopharmaceutical-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type, the diagnostic nuclear medicine segment generated a revenue share of 52.4% in 2022.

the diagnostic nuclear medicine segment generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Application, the oncology segment has dominated the market, growing at a CAGR of 53% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the oncology segment has dominated the market, growing at a over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held a 39% revenue share in 2022.

held a in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

The increased use of PET scanners is responsible for the increased procedure volume. The rapid adaption of sophisticated radiopharmaceutical procedures for cancer treatment will drive growth. The market is estimated to be a challenge due to a lack of funding and technological innovation in emerging countries, reduced hospitals budget during the pandemic, and lack of infrastructure in low-income regions Restrict the market growth.

Factors affecting the growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Increasing Demand: The demand for diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicines is rising as consumers become aware of the treatment and its results in the radiopharmaceutical market.

The demand for diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicines is rising as consumers become aware of the treatment and its results in the radiopharmaceutical market. Market Growth: Radiopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for nuclear medicine due to the number of cancer, strokes, and cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

Radiopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for nuclear medicine due to the number of cancer, strokes, and cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Technological Advances: The innovative technologies in radiopharmaceutical procedures contribute to the market’s growth by offering a better user experience, greater accessibility, and increased radiopharmaceutical market growth.

To understand how a Radiopharmaceuticals Market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/radiopharmaceutical-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, strokes, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and various neurological problems are becoming more common worldwide. Nuclear substances are used for diagnosis, which is used for diagnostic tests such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single-photon Emission Computerised Tomography (SPECT), which are necessary for treating chronic diseases. With an increase in chronic diseases, there is also an increase in demand for radiopharmaceuticals to drive market expansion. Nuclear medicine includes the diagnosis of CVD and cancer. Many companies and stockholders are focused on expanding the overall uses of radiopharmaceuticals in the market. The demand for radiopharmaceutical adaptation is anticipated to rise in the coming years. Several industry players in developing advanced treatments for various medical conditions are supporting the market’s growth. Many market players are developing advanced products for the treatment of various medical conditions, which is helping to boost market growth.

Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, such as cancer worldwide, causes various diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals help in the detection of tumor cells in the human body. The increase in development and research activities supports the market’s growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most dominant region in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Due to the presence of healthcare facilities, the increase in the number of chronic diseases patients, such as strokes, coronary disorder, and cancer, and an increase in the number of research activities, such factors help the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. The radiopharmaceuticals market will expand with the increasing incidence of cardiovascular and cancer diseases in the United States. Radiologists benefit from the availability of radiopharmaceuticals in these regions by treating several diseases. Incorporating targeted medicines and advanced technologies into cyclotrons for treating cardiovascular diseases and cancers will support an increase in demand for radiopharmaceuticals in the United States. Europe is estimated to have the second largest market growth segment due to regional expansion through mergers and acquisitions by the regional market players. Asia-Pacific is estimated to show significant growth during the forecast period. Increased radiological procedures drive market growth in the Asia Pacific region due to a rise in chronic disorders in developing regions such as India, Japan, and China.

To know about the regional trends and drivers that will have an impact on the market – Request a sample report!

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 4.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 10.3 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.85% North America Revenue Share 47% Europe Revenue Share 39% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers:

Increased collaborations and partnerships with public and private companies for funding and innovative technology create numerous opportunities in the research and development of medical devices and instruments. Advanced development and research are conducted to drive market growth rates. The increasing rate of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, such as cancers, is due to several major factors which help to drive the market growth. Radiopharmaceuticals devices diagnose the body’s tumor cells. The majority of deaths are caused by cancers, which exist worldwide. There is a lack of organized good manufacturing practice supplies in the radiopharmaceutical sector and strict regulations controlling the use of radiopharmaceuticals. The professionals in nuclear medicine are advocating for the establishment of radiopharmaceutical pharmacies to address quality assurance issues. The government and patients benefit from the centralized radio pharmacy concept for several reasons, such as the capacity to remove patient-specific prescriptions and demand for the items from all services and sources. These actions are anticipated to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

The market growth is hampered by radiopharmaceutical devices’ short lifespan, limited infrastructure, high development and research costs, expensive equipment, and lack of awareness. In addition, the technologies and lack of funding restrict the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in several regions. During a pandemic, many hospital budgets are cut, and the lack of suitable treatments and infrastructure in low-income areas creates a challenge for market growth. The radiopharmaceuticals market provides new developments, production analysis, trade regulations, market shares, and their effects on the localized and native players.

Market Opportunities:

The advanced development and research in radiopharmaceuticals help increase market demand. The increase in private-public funding for research & development activities, growing awareness about the benefits of radiotherapies, and the increase in the geriatric population all contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rise in demand for the supply gap of mo-99, the increasing use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurology, and the increase in applications of radioisotopes in the healthcare industry will expand the growth of the market in the coming years.

Purchase a Copy of this Premium Market Research Study at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=21356

Report Segmentation of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Product Type Insight:

Based on product type, the radiopharmaceuticals market is classified into Therapeutic nuclear medicine and Diagnostic nuclear medicine. The diagnostic segment is the most dominating segment in the radiopharmaceutical market. The Technetium-99m is a radioisotope significantly used in diagnostic nuclear medicine. The radioisotope binds with several certain molecules to diagnose several diseases, such as cancer. Diagnostic nuclear medicine is classified into PET and SPECT radiopharmaceuticals. PET radiopharmaceuticals are segmented into 68Ga, 11C, 68Cu, and others. The SPECT radiopharmaceuticals are also segmented into Technetium-99m, Thallium-201, Xenon-133, and others. Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals are expected to grow at the highest rate. Some factors, such as effective treatment advantages associated with treatments and rising interest in therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals by market key players concentrating on clinical trials, boost the market growth.

Application Insight:

Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others. The oncology application is the most dominant segment in the radiopharmaceuticals market during the forecast period. Due to the growing number of diagnosed patients, there is also an increase in demand on the market. The increase in advanced development to provide individuals with monoclonal antibodies and radio-labeled peptides for treating and diagnosing malignant tumors also helps expand the market. The cardiology segment is also estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to the increasing use of radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases. Due to poor lifestyle choices, there is a growing incidence of obesity. Lifestyle behaviors among the elderly population are the main key factors driving the radiopharmaceuticals market growth.

End-User Insight:

Based on end-user, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and Other end-users. The hospitals and clinics segment is the most dominating segment in the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for the treatment of radiopharmaceuticals treatments and higher efficiency in handling sensitive devices in clinics and hospitals. The diagnostic centers’ segment also held the largest segment in the radiopharmaceuticals market during the projected period.

If you want to get a better understanding of the report, you can access a PDF sample, which includes the complete table of contents, list of exhibits, selected illustrations, and example pages @ https://market.us/report/radiopharmaceutical-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Based on Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

Based on End-User

Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Other End-users

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer AG

NTP Radioisotopes

JSC Isotope

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Eckert & Ziegler

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Other key players

Recent Development of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

• In August 2021: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, and GE Healthcare are manufacturers of radiopharmaceuticals. Under an exclusive agreement, they begin producing and distributing iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States. GE Healthcare will support its market position by adding the product to its lineup.

• In June 2021: PSMA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Noria Therapeutics Inc. were acquired by Bayer AG. Each radiotherapy industry is focused on developing targeted diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. As a result, Bayer’s current nuclear medicine and oncology portfolio is anticipated to expand.

Browse More Related Reports

Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is projected to reach USD 41,431.8 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Oncology Market was worth USD 208 billion in 2022, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 12%

Precision Oncology Market was worth $81.37 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach $202.5 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.8% between 2023 and 2032.

Interventional Oncology Ablation Market is projected to reach US$ 1,035.14 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.80%, from US$ 488.44 Mn in 2021.

Nuclear Medicine & Radio Pharmaceuticals Market Size is to reach USD 13.475 BN by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.80%

Advanced Molecular Nuclear Imaging Market was valued USD 4,309 Mn in 2021 and estimated CAGR of 5.3%, over forecast period.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us