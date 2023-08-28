Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is expected to reach US$ 765.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 3.1%.

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is valued at US$ 598.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rising global cancer prevalence is a significant driving force in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market. As the number of cancer cases continues to climb, so does the demand for radiation therapy as a treatment option, fueling the demand for patient positioning accessories.

Furthermore, advances in radiotherapy treatments like as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) necessitate precise patient placement in order to target radiation accurately. This increases demand for improved patient positioning accessories that allow for precise and repeatable patient setup.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, end user and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, couch tops and overlays dominate the worldwide radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market and are commonly used in diagnosis and imaging equipment such as CT scans to allow patients to relax comfortably in a specified posture.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment is rapidly expanding and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period. It is aided by increased medical tourism, which increases patient traffic in cancer treatment centers.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 598.1 million Market Size Forecast US$ 765.2 million Growth Rate 3.1% Key Market Drivers Rising Chronic Illness Occurrence

Increasing Pathogen Testing and Preventive Healthcare Awareness Companies Profiled Bionix Radiation Therapy, LLC

CDR Systems

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Orfit Industries N.V.

IZI Medical Products

Klarity Medical Products

Qfix

Elekta AB

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmBH

Macromedics Holdings B.V.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market growth include Bionix Radiation Therapy, LLC, CDR Systems, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Orfit Industries N.V., IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Elekta AB, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmBH, Macromedics Holdings B.V. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market based on type, end user and region

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Couch Tops & Overlays Immobilization System Head Rest Others

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Cancer Research Institutes Others

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market US Canada Latin America Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Report:

What will be the market value of the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?

What are the market drivers of the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?

What are the key trends in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?

Which is the leading region in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?

What are the major companies operating in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

