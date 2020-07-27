Radius Health to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Monday, August 10, 2020

Breaking News
WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radius Health (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.

Conference Call Information:
Date: Monday, August 10, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 323-7965
International Dial-In Number: (346) 406-0961
Conference ID:  6334188

A replay of the conference call will be available on August 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET and live audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s website for ninety days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 6334188. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis, an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer , outlicensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA
Email: [email protected].
Phone: 617-551-4011

