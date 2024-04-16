The partnership targets oil and gas, metals and mining, and power industries in North America and Latin America regions

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radix, a global technology solutions company, announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Cleopatra Enterprise, a leading project cost management software company. This partnership will bring innovation and transform the landscape of project controls and turnaround management across North America and Latin America.

As part of the agreement, both companies will help customers across the Oil and Gas, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, and Power industries to improve their operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The provided solutions connect engineering disciplines with cost management practices for greenfield and brownfield projects during turnaround and operations.

The partnership gives Radix access to a robust cost estimation and management framework of tools and methodologies, expanding its value in engineering services. This enables Radix to provide its customers with enhanced engineering decisions, both financial and technical. With Radix’s experience and Cleopatra Enterprise technology, customers will be able to gain better control of their investment portfolios by driving cost efficiency, mitigating risks, and optimizing investment returns.

Christiaan Bouvrie, CEO of Cleopatra Enterprise, said, “This partnership is not just about collaboration, it is also a joint commitment to push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital realm with a single goal in mind – improving the performance of CAPEX and OPEX projects.”

Carlos Henrique Loyola, General Manager at Radix, added, “We are excited to announce this partnership and to expand our capabilities in supporting our clients in their journey for more sustainable operations and to help them make better decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of their assets. Success is what is built when great people work together.”

“By joining Cleopatra and Radix together, we bring the digital landscape of project controls and turnaround management to a whole new level. We understand that our clients need tools to support them in making better decisions about investments and projects that will lead them to their objectives. A better understanding of CAPEX and OPEX plays a significant role in this process. Cleopatra Enterprise is a top-tier solution partner that can support this journey,” Loyola added.

Despite modern budgeting tools being available, there are companies that still manage budgets for projects and turnarounds through spreadsheets, which leads to mistakes and the inability to see the big picture when making important decisions. Cleopatra Enterprise framework is able to manage data from several projects simultaneously to enhance cost estimation and assess project risks better, thus leading to better decisions, lower costs, and expedited projects with fewer turnarounds.

With digital innovation teams embedded inside Fortune 500 customer organizations, Radix continues to display its unique ability to add unparalleled value in any software platform and for any-sized customer needing immediate transformational business value.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com

About Cleopatra Enterprise

Cleopatra Enterprise, with main offices in the Netherlands (Rotterdam) and USA (Houston), has been a Project & Turnaround management platform provider for over twenty years. Their flagship product is a leading cost engineering software solution adopted by various industries globally. Learn more: www.cleopatraenterprise.com

For more information contact:

Company Contact:

Citalouise Geiggar, [email protected]

Radix Engineering

