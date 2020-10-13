Radix Technology Fuels Growth for Pro-Frotas’ 100% Digital Fuel Supply Management Solution

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pro-Frotas, a 100% digital fuel supply management start-up created in partnership with Ipiranga, is growing its operations with technology developed by Radix Engineering and Software. Ipiranga, a subsidiary of Ultra, is the largest private player in the Brazilian fuel distribution market, with nationwide coverage and a network of approximately 7,200 service stations.

Pro-Frotas was conceived with the purpose of reinventing the fleet refueling business, with technology that would supply 100% digital, free supply management and payment. Pro-Frotas contracted Radix, IIOT digital transformation experts, to create an application and web portal for management and control of fueling.

“The Pro-Frotas project was challenging from the start, in terms of both team and deadline. In order to develop a completely innovative product in the transportation market, we had to condense timelines. We created deliverables on short notice that provided a simple and reliable interface for the customer. To do this, we had to have a very engaged multidisciplinary team. Besides that, Radix began the project in 2016, and it was the first large-scale use of an agile methodology,” says Thiago Fernandes, project manager at Radix.

This innovative solution is composed of an app for filling stations and a portal for management and supply control, ensuring a safer, more reliable experience for drivers and managers.

Deployment and financial success were quickly achieved. In its first semester of operations (2019), Pro-Frotas had more than 5,000 downloads of its application, registered an average of more than 20,000 transactions per month, and expanded the network of accredited service stations to more than 600 units. Today, a year later, there are almost 7000 vehicles from 350 fleets, accumulating more than 32,000 transactions per month.

To suit different types of users – drivers, fleet managers and gas stations – Radix needed to completely redesign the apps and the cashier system. This continuous work ensures improvements and addition of features and dynamism, meeting demands and increasing the tools.

“Realizing how our work impacts people’s lives is rewarding. When we understand the benefit generated by the project, the engagement certainly increases,” said Fernandes.

Pro-Frotas allows, in real-time, transfers via the application, odometer photo at the time of supply, integration with the customer’s internal supply, integration via trackers (telemetry), and collection of invoices.

The free tool also offers 24-hour support by phone and WhatsApp. For managers, there is also an online control platform to be accessed by the computer and the application.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices in Atlanta GA and Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 15 countries worldwide.

