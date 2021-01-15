Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Radix to Present Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration at AVEVA World Digital 2021

Radix to Present Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration at AVEVA World Digital 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radix Engineering and Software will hold a technical presentation on the “Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration” and virtually exhibit at AVEVA World Digital (AWD), January 26-28, 2021. Radix is a silver sponsor of AVEVA’s digital engineering conference, and the second largest OSIsoft partner based on number of certified PI System specialists.

Radix, a proud AVEVA Strategic Global Alliance Partner and registered systems integrator, will demonstrate how it works with AVEVA and OSI Soft to embrace innovation, applying intelligent software to reshape engineering, operations, and performance. Radix combines the capabilities of OSIsoft and AVEVA to generate revenue and reduce operational costs.

Radix’ presentation, “Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration”, will examine three areas:

  • Q&A about one of the largest OSIsoft PI Implementations in recent years
  • Case studies on how Radix has successfully integrated AVEVA and PI systems
  • Case study on Sotreqlink a customized, integrated condition monitoring and operational platform developed by Radix and Sotreq, the largest Caterpillar dealer in Brazil. SotreqLink monitors, in real-time, the availability of 30,000+ machines and equipment.  Using advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence identifies failures generating alerts for predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Sotreqlink has yielded results such as dropping response times from 72 to few hours and a 25% increase in productivity. Additional results will be discussed in the presentation. 

Radix presenters will be Laurent Lisandre, Radix Director of Metals, Mining, and Agriculture Business Unit; Justin Conroy, Program Manager; Stephen Janes, Project Manager; and Zach Burke, Senior Systems Engineer at Radix. The presentation will be available on demand.

“Radix holds a unique position in this conference as one of the few AVEVA partners who are also OSIsoft partners – since our inception in 2010,” commented Justin Conroy, Radix’ Program Manager. We hold the rank of the 2nd largest OSIsoft partner based on number of certified PI System Specialists, and have participated in the implementation of the PI System for some of the world’s largest corporations.

“We’ve had over 150 successful projects where we were able to help customers integrate AVEVA and OSIsoft solutions into their digital infrastructure. Nearly all of those projects have either increased our customer’s revenue, or decreased their operational costs in some form or fashion. These partnerships work so well because the vision of AVEVA, OSIsoft, and Radix are all so closely related. We are very excited to see how the future of AVEVA and OSIsoft plays out in 2021!”

The conference is virtual and attendance is complementary. If you are interested in learning about industrial digital transformation from the comfort of your own home office, be part of AVEVA World Digital by registering at: https://reg.avevaworld.com/flow/aveva/awd3/reg/login.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 15 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo [email protected]  
Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, [email protected]/ [email protected]

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.