Radix to Present Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration at AVEVA World Digital 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radix Engineering and Software will hold a technical presentation on the “Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration” and virtually exhibit at AVEVA World Digital (AWD), January 26-28, 2021. Radix is a silver sponsor of AVEVA’s digital engineering conference, and the second largest OSIsoft partner based on number of certified PI System specialists.

Radix, a proud AVEVA Strategic Global Alliance Partner and registered systems integrator, will demonstrate how it works with AVEVA and OSI Soft to embrace innovation, applying intelligent software to reshape engineering, operations, and performance. Radix combines the capabilities of OSIsoft and AVEVA to generate revenue and reduce operational costs.

Radix’ presentation, “Fast-Tracking ROI with AVEVA and OSIsoft PI Systems Integration”, will examine three areas:

Q&A about one of the largest OSIsoft PI Implementations in recent years

Case studies on how Radix has successfully integrated AVEVA and PI systems

Case study on Sotreqlink a customized, integrated condition monitoring and operational platform developed by Radix and Sotreq, the largest Caterpillar dealer in Brazil. SotreqLink monitors, in real-time, the availability of 30,000+ machines and equipment. Using advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence identifies failures generating alerts for predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Sotreqlink has yielded results such as dropping response times from 72 to few hours and a 25% increase in productivity. Additional results will be discussed in the presentation.

Radix presenters will be Laurent Lisandre, Radix Director of Metals, Mining, and Agriculture Business Unit; Justin Conroy, Program Manager; Stephen Janes, Project Manager; and Zach Burke, Senior Systems Engineer at Radix. The presentation will be available on demand.

“Radix holds a unique position in this conference as one of the few AVEVA partners who are also OSIsoft partners – since our inception in 2010,” commented Justin Conroy, Radix’ Program Manager. We hold the rank of the 2nd largest OSIsoft partner based on number of certified PI System Specialists, and have participated in the implementation of the PI System for some of the world’s largest corporations.

“We’ve had over 150 successful projects where we were able to help customers integrate AVEVA and OSIsoft solutions into their digital infrastructure. Nearly all of those projects have either increased our customer’s revenue, or decreased their operational costs in some form or fashion. These partnerships work so well because the vision of AVEVA, OSIsoft, and Radix are all so closely related. We are very excited to see how the future of AVEVA and OSIsoft plays out in 2021!”

The conference is virtual and attendance is complementary. If you are interested in learning about industrial digital transformation from the comfort of your own home office, be part of AVEVA World Digital by registering at: https://reg.avevaworld.com/flow/aveva/awd3/reg/login.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 15 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo [email protected]

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, [email protected]/ [email protected]

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860