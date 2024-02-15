LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announces the formation of a new diagnostic imaging career training program created in partnership with JVS SoCal, a workforce development non-profit and social service agency. ImagingWorks® intends to address a growing need for qualified candidates for careers in diagnostic imaging through creating a comprehensive program for workforce education and training, which shall include internships and job placement upon graduation at RadNet or at other similar diagnostic imaging facilities.

ImagingWorks® is generously privately funded by the Berger Family Trust, which shares JVS SoCal’s mission to help people achieve dignity and economic independence through sustainable employment. Through this support, Karen and Howard Berger, M.D. (RadNet’s President and Chief Executive Officer), are helping close the opportunity gap in a specialized field that equips students for well-paying, meaningful careers in medical imaging.

“With a shortage of qualified healthcare workers, and specifically imaging technologists, our efforts with ImagingWorks® will help expand the pool of well-trained people interested in careers within diagnostic imaging,” said Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger continued, “We intend to impact the careers and lives of newcomers to the healthcare and diagnostic imaging industries as well as RadNet’s existing employee base who seek training and upward mobility. RadNet’s clinical expertise paired with JVS SoCal’s history of career training programs align with the legacy of the Berger Family Trust to have a lasting impact on the lives of RadNet’s current and future employees and the diagnostic imaging industry at large. RadNet intends to support the program with curriculum formation, training, internship programs, and in some cases, tuition reimbursement and scholarships.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind partnership with a community-based organization to help develop a more robust medical imaging workforce. RadNet will initially support students at up to twelve RadNet clinical sites across Southern California. Students can earn income while they learn and gain statewide credentials. We are proud to partner with Karen and Howard Berger and RadNet on this special initiative,” said JVS SoCal CEO Jeff Carr.

Initially, ImagingWorks® will launch a hybrid, entry-level program lasting approximately 12 weeks. This will include training to perform bone densitometry and to sit for California’s Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) exam, to assist MRI technologists as a Tech Aide and to prepare for becoming a Patient Service Representative (PSR), including knowledge of medical terminology, customer service, patient care, scheduling and insurance.

In subsequent phases, ImagingWorks® intends to offer ultrasound and MRI technologist training, as well as a more complex accreditation by issuing associate degrees for radiologic technologists through partnerships in markets across the country.

“RadNet has been a leading employer-partner of JVS SoCal, especially in our CareerWork$ Medical® program, having hired dozens of graduates since 2019. Through the new ImagingWorks® partnership, RadNet continues its legacy of community involvement and social responsibility,” concluded Mr. Carr.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has approximately 9,000 employees.

About JVS SoCal

Founded in 1931, JVS SoCal is a nonprofit, non-sectarian social service agency, providing job training, career services, mentoring and placement assistance to diverse and multicultural populations, transforming lives and empowering individuals to achieve dignity and economic independence through sustainable employment. With over 20 locations throughout Southern California, JVS SoCal currently serves over 30,000 clients annually in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange Counties.

CONTACT:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800