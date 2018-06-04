RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 6th

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 08:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/rdnt/ and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet’s Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Time: 08:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 300 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 7,400 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800