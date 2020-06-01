RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 2, 2020

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/rdnt/ and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet’s Presentation: Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 335 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928