RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 24th

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2021 Conference on Wednesday, March 24th at 01:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bduG41nKQHqOn_uKYnWVpw and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News and Press Releases” sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet’s Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 01:00 p.m. Eastern Time

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 331 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Arizona, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 8,300 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928