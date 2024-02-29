Revenue increased 9.5% to a record $420.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $383.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022; Excluding Revenue from the Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) reporting segment, Revenue from the Imaging Center reporting segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $415.3 million, an increase of 8.6% from last year’s fourth quarter

Excluding losses from the AI reporting segment, Adjusted EBITDA (1) from the Imaging Center reporting segment was a record $68.3 million as compared with $61.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 11.0%

Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (3) was $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2023; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share (3) of $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2022

Aggregate procedural volumes increased 7.9% and same-center procedural volumes increased 5.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022

Fourth Quarter AI revenue was $5.1 million, an increase of 278.4% from the fourth quarter of 2022

RadNet announces the formation of a Digital Health financial reporting segment by combining its software and informatics businesses with its AI operations

Announced earlier this week, RadNet has signed a definitive agreement to enter the Houston, Texas market through a platform acquisition consisting of seven imaging centers

RadNet announces 2024 guidance ranges, anticipating increases in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2) for 2024 over 2023 in both the Imaging Center and Digital Health reporting segments; Within the Digital Health reporting segment, AI Revenue is expected to increase over 65% from 2023 and AI Adjusted EBITDA(1) is projected to achieve break-even by year end 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the fourth quarter enabled us to exceed our 2023 full-year revised guidance ranges, ranges that were increased several times throughout 2023. The performance was the result of a continuation of strong industry trends and execution on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on driving same-center performance, the expansion of existing and establishment of new health system partnerships and investments made in de novo imaging centers and newer technologies (including equipment, software and AI that drive improved throughput and efficiency). In the fourth quarter, the core Imaging Center segment experienced same-center procedural volume growth of 5.5%, Revenue growth of 8.6% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 11.0% as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) margins in the Imaging Center segment improved in the fourth quarter of 2023 relative to 2022 by 30 basis points, from 16.1% to 16.4%.”

“During 2023, we carefully managed liquidity and financial leverage. This was highlighted with our completion of a successful stock offering in June of 2023, adding approximately $245 million of net proceeds to our balance sheet and enabling a discretionary debt repayment of $30 million in October 2023. As a result of these actions and a focus on margins and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth, at year-end 2023, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) fell below 2.0x. Liquidity at the end of 2023 remained strong, with a $342 million cash balance and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO’s) of 32.0, which we believe to be among the best in the industry,” added Dr. Berger.

“The demand for diagnostic imaging remains robust moving into 2024. Our solid financial position and multifaceted operating model have presented us with opportunities to expand our business, particularly through the construction of new centers to meet the growing demand and utilization in our target markets. We project to open approximately a dozen new facilities during 2024, and believe these sites should be positive contributors to our performance. Additionally, we expect to continue expanding existing health system joint ventures and partnerships and establish new ones during 2024,” explained Dr. Berger.

“Earlier this week, we were pleased to announce a new platform acquisition in Houston, which represents our first new geographic expansion since 2020. The Houston metropolitan marketplace, encompassing about 7.3 million people, is the fourth most populous city and the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States. In our commitment to improving and expanding patient access and services, we will look to grow in this market in various ways, including through de novo build-outs, health system partnerships and introducing our AI and leading edge clinical and operating digital health solutions. In the future, we may enter additional new markets when conditions and opportunities support such moves,” added Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger concluded, “We remain enthusiastic about the initiatives in information technology and digital health. These include migrating our proprietary software solutions to the cloud, creating the new DeepHealth OS suite of solutions, new projects leveraging generative AI to improve operating efficiency and lower costs and the expansion of AI-enhanced programs in breast, lung and prostate screening domestically and abroad. The AI Revenue almost tripled in 2023 as compared with 2022, and if the continued implementation of the Enhanced Breast Cancer Diagnostic (EBCD) screening mammography program progresses as planned, AI Revenue could almost double in 2024 relative to 2023.”

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Report:

For the fourth quarter of 2023, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Center reporting segment of $415.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $68.3 million, which excludes Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Losses from the AI reporting segment. As compared with last year’s fourth quarter, Revenue increased $32.8 million (or 8.6%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $6.7 million (or 11.0%).

Including our AI reporting segment, total company Revenue was $420.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.5% from $383.9 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Including the Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses of the AI reporting segment of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, total company Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a growth of 15.0%.

On an unadjusted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023, RadNet reported a Net Loss of $1.9 as compared with a net loss of $934,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net Loss Per Share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(0.03), compared with a Net Loss per share of $(0.02) in the fourth quarter of 2022, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 67.9 million shares in 2023 and 57.0 million shares in 2022.

Adjusting for a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter of 2023, Adjusted Earnings(3) from the Imaging Center reporting segment was $13.7 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.20 during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared with $0.11 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded in calculating Adjusted Earnings(3) were as follows: $7.2 million of non-cash loss from interest rate swaps (excluding the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income); $621,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $880,000 expense related to leases for de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $222,000 acquisition transaction costs; $429,000 gain from a valuation adjustment for contingent consideration related to acquisitions; $1.3 million of non-capitalized research and development investment in DeepHealth Cloud OS and generative AI; $5.1 million loss on lease abandonment; and $5.0 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment.

Also, affecting Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2023 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $5.4 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $1.0 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; and $747,000 of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared with the prior year’s fourth quarter, MRI volume increased 13.2%, CT volume increased 11.3% and PET/CT volume increased 18.5%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 7.9% over the prior year’s fourth quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, MRI volume increased 10.8%, CT volume increased 8.2% and PET/CT volume increased 17.4%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 5.5% over the prior year’s same quarter.

Annual Report:

For full-year 2023, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Center reporting segment of $1,604 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from the AI reporting segment of $245.1 million. In 2023, Revenue increased $178.5 million (or 12.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $36.1 million (or 17.2%) as compared with 2022.

Including our AI reporting segment Revenue of $12.5 million, total company Revenue was $1,617 million for full-year 2023, an increase of 13.0% from $1,430 million in 2022. Including Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses from the AI segment of $12.8 million, total company Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2023 was $232.3 million as compared with $192.5 million in 2022, an increase of 20.7%.

For 2023, RadNet reported Net Income of $3.0 million, a decrease of approximately $7.6 million over 2022. Per share diluted Net Income for the full year of 2023 was $0.05, compared to a diluted Net Income per share of $0.17 in 2022 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 64.7 million in 2023 and 57.3 million in 2022).

Affecting Net Income in 2023 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $8.2 million of non-cash loss from interest rate swaps; $3.8 million of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $3.6 million expense related to leases for our de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $22.6 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment; $26.8 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $2.2 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; $5.1 million of lease abandonment charges; and $16.8 million gain from the contribution of imaging centers into a joint venture; $1.3 million of non-capitalized research and development investment in DeepHealth Cloud OS and generative AI; $4.0 million non-cash charge for intangible adjustments; $4.1 million non-cash gain on contingent consideration; $3.0 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

Actual 2023 Results vs. 2023 Guidance

The following compares the Company’s 2023 performance with previously announced guidance levels:

Imaging Center Segment Original Guidance Range Revised Guidance Range After Q3 Results 2023 Actual Results Total Net Revenue $1,525 – $1,575 million $1,575 – $1,610 million $1,604.2 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $220 – $230 million $235 – $245 million $245.2 million Capital Expenditures(a) $105 – $115 million $115 – $125 million $153.0 million Cash Interest Expense(c) $35 – $40 million $45 – $50 million $38.3 million Free Cash Flow (b)(2) $70 – $80 million $65 – $75 million $53.9 million Artificial Intelligence Segment Original Guidance Range Revised Guidance Range After Q3 Results 2023 Actual Results Total Net Revenue $16 – $18 million $11 – $13 million $12.5 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $(9) – $(11) million $(11) – $(13) million $(12.8) million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures of $18.6 million, a $19.8 million one-time purchase with a promissory note of equipment previously leased under operating leases and a $5 million purchase of software and other intellectual property from a vender.

(b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.

(c) Excludes payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps and nets interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.

Formation of New Digital Health Reporting Segment

For its 2024 fiscal year, RadNet is changing its operating segments, which will impact reportable segments. Specifically, the eRAD Radiology Information Systems (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and related health informatics businesses that were reported as part of the Imaging Center reportable segment through 2023, will now be combined with the Artificial Intelligence reportable segment through 2023 to form a new Digital Health financial reportable segment for 2024. With respect to 2023, the eRAD financial results embedded in the Imaging Center segment consisted of $37.1 million of Revenue, $16.4 million of Operating Expenses and $20.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA(1).

Below, we illustrate what 2023 selected operating results would have been if RadNet had operated under the two new reporting segments – Imaging Center and Digital Health:

2023 Imaging Center Segment Including

eRAD Businesses 2023 eRAD

Businesses 2023 Imaging Center

Segment Excluding

eRAD Businesses Total Net Revenue $1,604.2 million $37.1 million $1,567.1 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $245.2 million $20.7 million $224.5 million Capital Expenditures(a) $153.0 million $1.2 million $151.8 million Cash Interest Expense(c) $38.3 million $0 million $38.3 million Free Cash Flow(b) $53.9 million $19.5 million $34.4 million

2023

AI Segment 2023 eRAD

Businesses 2023

Digital Health Segment

(AI+eRAD Businesses) Total Net Revenue $12.5 million $37.1 million $49.6 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $(12.8) million $20.7 million $7.9 million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures of $18.6 million, a $19.8 million one-time purchase with a promissory note of equipment previously leased under operating leases in 2023 and a $5 million purchase of software and other intellectual property from a vender in 2023.

(b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.

(c) Excludes payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps and nets interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.

2024 Guidance

RadNet reports 2024 guidance ranges as follows:

Imaging Center Segment 2023 Actual Results Restated for New Imaging

Center Segment 2024

Guidance Range 2023-2024

Implied

Growth Total Net Revenue $1,567.1 million $1,650 – $1,700 million 5.3% – 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $224.5 million $250 – $260 million 11.4% – 15.8% Capital Expenditures(a) $151.8 million $125 – $135 million Cash Interest Expense(c) $38.3 million $40 – $45 million Free Cash Flow(b) $34.4 million $65 – $75 million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests and New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.

(b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.

(c) Excludes payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps and nets interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.

Digital Health Segment 2023 Actual

Results Restated

For New Digital

Health Segment 2024

Guidance Range 2023-2024

Implied

Growth Total Net Revenue $49.6 million $60 – $70 million 21.0% – 41.2% Adjusted EBITDA(1) Before Non-Capitalized R&D – DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $7.9 million $12 – $14 million 51.4% – 76.6% Non-Capitalized R&D – DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $1.4 million $11 – $13 million Capital Expenditures $1.2 million $3 – $5 million Free Cash Flow(a) Before Non-Capitalized R&D – DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $6.7 million $8 – $10 million Free Cash Flow(a) After Non-Capitalized R&D – DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $5.3 million $(2) – $(5) million

(a) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Interest Expense.

Dr. Berger noted, “We are particularly excited to announce the formation of the Digital Health reporting segment. This new segment combines our informatics businesses (eRAD and related solutions) with our AI operations. While the software solutions of this operating segment are critical to the success of the imaging center business, the Digital Health segment has over 500 outside customers and has its own unique opportunities for growth and expansion. We have conviction that the Digital Health solutions can positively impact how radiology and imaging are practiced, and we have attracted experienced talent to lead this new segment who have successfully developed, commercialized and sold imaging-related information technology solutions in the past.”

Dr Berger added, “Taking into account all the current initiatives in progress within both operating segments, our guidance reflects significant growth in 2024. Within the Imaging Center segment, we expect to benefit from a continued focus on same-center performance, tuck-in acquisitions, increased reimbursement, expanded and new health system joint ventures and de novo center openings. Combining these opportunities with diligent expense management, we are projecting to drive double digit growth in Imaging Center Adjusted EBITDA(1) in 2024. As a result, despite a continued commitment to capital expenditures in 2024, primarily on de novo center openings, we anticipate doubling our free cash flow as compared with 2023 results from our core Imaging Center segment.”

“Within the new Digital Health segment, we are expecting significant growth in 2024 primarily from anticipated incremental AI revenue from both the continued Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) implementation and from our lung and prostate AI licensing business, particularly in Europe. We further anticipate that by year end 2024, our AI businesses will collectively be on a run-rate of positive Adjusted EBITDA(1). Our guidance also reflects the substantial investment we are making in the development of our DeepHealth OS cloud-based operating system and the generative AI modules that could lower our costs and increase efficiency in the areas of patient scheduling, pre-authorization, insurance verification and revenue cycle. We believe this research and development investment will pay dividends both in our core imaging center business and for the current and future customers outside of RadNet,” concluded Dr. Berger.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate, including their effects on the cost and availability of labor;

our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;

the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;

changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;

delays in receiving payments for services provided;

increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;

closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers’ abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;

the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;

the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and

noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company’s financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and Cash equivalents $ 342,570 $ 127,834 Accounts receivable 163,707 166,357 Due from affiliates 25,342 18,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,657 54,022 Total current assets 579,276 367,184 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Property and equipment, net 604,401 565,961 Operating lease right-of-use assets 596,032 603,524 Total property, plant, equipment and right-of-use assets 1,200,433 1,169,485 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 679,463 677,665 Other intangible assets 90,615 106,228 Deferred financing costs 1,643 2,280 Investment in joint ventures 92,710 57,893 Deposits and other 46,333 53,172 Total assets $ 2,690,473 $ 2,433,907 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 342,940 $ 369,595 Due to affiliates 15,910 23,100 Deferred revenue 4,647 4,021 Current operating lease liability 55,981 57,607 Current portion of notes payable 17,974 12,400 Total current liabilities 437,452 466,723 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term operating lease liability 605,097 604,117 Notes payable, net of current portion 812,068 839,344 Deferred tax liability, net 15,776 9,256 Other non-current liabilities 6,721 23,015 Total liabilities 1,877,114 1,942,455 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock – $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 67,956,318 and 57,723,125 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in-capital 722,750 436,288 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,484 ) (20,677 ) Accumulated deficit (79,578 ) (82,622 ) Total RadNet, Inc.’s stockholders equity 630,695 332,995 Noncontrolling interests 182,664 158,457 Total equity 813,359 491,452 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,690,473 $ 2,433,907

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 REVENUE Service fee revenue $ 1,463,197 $ 1,278,016 $ 1,166,743 Revenue under capitation arrangements 153,433 152,045 148,334 Total service revenue 1,616,630 1,430,061 1,315,077 Provider relief funding – – 9,110 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,395,239 1,264,346 1,123,274 Lease abandonment charges 5,146 – 19,675 Depreciation and amortization 128,391 115,877 96,694 (Gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture (16,808 ) – – Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 2,187 2,529 1,246 Severance costs 3,778 946 744 Total operating expenses 1,517,933 1,383,698 1,241,633 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 98,697 46,363 82,554 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 64,483 50,841 48,830 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (6,427 ) (10,390 ) (10,967 ) Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 8,185 (39,621 ) (21,670 ) Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses – 731 6,044 Other expenses (income) (6,354 ) 1,833 1,438 Total other expense (income) 59,887 3,394 23,675 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 38,810 42,969 58,879 Provision for income taxes (8,473 ) (9,361 ) (14,560 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 30,337 33,608 44,319 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 27,293 22,958 19,592 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,044 $ 10,650 $ 24,727 BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.47 DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 63,580,059 56,293,336 52,496,679 Diluted 64,658,299 57,320,870 53,421,033

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 30,337 $ 33,608 $ 44,319 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 128,391 115,877 96,694 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 61,102 68,847 73,967 Non-cash portion for amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and related charges due to facilities abandonment 5,146 – 19,675 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (6,427 ) (10,390 ) (10,967 ) Distributions from joint ventures 15,603 4,438 4,707 Amortization and write off of deferred financing costs and loan discount 2,987 2,693 3,254 (Gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture (16,808 ) – – Loss on sale and disposal of equipment 2,187 2,529 1,246 Gain on extinguishment of debt – – 1,496 Loss on impairment 3,949 – – Amortization of cash flow hedge 3,576 3,687 3,695 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 8,185 (39,621 ) (21,670 ) Stock-based compensation 26,785 23,770 25,203 Change in value of contingent consideration (3,880 ) (325 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable 2,650 (30,078 ) (5,890 ) Other current assets (8,441 ) (3,327 ) (15,777 ) Other assets (1,484 ) (12,166 ) 662 Deferred taxes 6,056 13,356 19,834 Operating lease liability (54,763 ) (68,943 ) (72,553 ) Deferred revenue 626 (7,316 ) (28,319 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 15,086 49,778 9,915 Net cash provided by operating activities 220,863 146,417 149,491 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging centers and other operations (10,918 ) (129,961 ) (77,691 ) Purchase of property and equipment (176,600 ) (119,451 ) (137,874 ) Purchase of intangible assets – – (5,130 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 83 3,904 625 Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures (14,035 ) (1,441 ) (1,441 ) Net cash used in investing activities (201,470 ) (246,949 ) (221,511 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable (2,930 ) – (3,302 ) Payments on senior notes (41,063 ) (53,750 ) (619,529 ) Additional deferred finance costs on revolving loan amendment – – (938 ) Proceeds from debt issuance, net of issuance costs – 147,996 717,307 Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (5,972 ) (893 ) (2,426 ) Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest – – 13,073 Proceeds from revolving credit facility – – 128,300 Payments on revolving credit facility – – (128,300 ) Sale of non-controlling interests 5,121 – – Payments on contingent consideration (5,495 ) – – Proceeds from issuance of stock 245,832 – – Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 142 294 488 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 195,635 93,647 104,673 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (292 ) 113 (65 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 214,736 (6,772 ) 32,588 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 127,834 134,606 102,018 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 342,570 $ 127,834 $ 134,606 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 64,695 $ 39,151 $ 29,042 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,587 $ 587 $ 1,950

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 REVENUE Service fee revenue $ 384,932 $ 346,197 Revenue under capitation arrangements 35,451 37,679 Total service revenue 420,383 383,876 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 356,592 329,589 Lease abandonment charges 5,146 – Depreciation and amortization 32,686 30,668 (Gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture – – Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 1,002 1,567 Severance costs 621 450 Total operating expenses 396,047 362,274 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 24,336 21,602 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 16,607 15,443 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (2,492 ) (2,040 ) Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 7,236 (45 ) Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses – 731 Other expenses (income) (3,745 ) 269 Total other expense (income) 17,606 14,358 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,730 7,244 Provision for income taxes (732 ) (2,274 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 5,998 4,970 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,856 5,903 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (1,858 ) $ (933 ) BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 67,904,999 57,040,622 Diluted 67,904,999 57,040,622

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Radnet, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,858 ) $ (933 ) $ 3,044 $ 10,650 Income taxes 732 2,274 8,473 9,361 Interest expense 16,607 15,443 64,483 50,841 Severance costs 621 450 3,778 946 Depreciation and amortization 32,686 30,668 128,391 115,877 Non-cash employee stock-based compensation 5,404 4,658 26,785 23,770 (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other 1,002 1,567 2,187 2,529 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge 7,236 (45 ) 8,185 (39,621 ) Debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses – 731 – 731 Gain on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture – – (16,808 ) – Other expenses (3,745 ) 269 (6,354 ) 1,833 Lease abandonment charges 5,146 – 5,146 – Legal settlements – – – 2,197 Non-cash change to contingent consideration (429 ) 47 (4,075 ) 47 Non-Capitalized R&D – DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI 1,308 – 1,308 – Change in estimate related to refund liability – – – 8,089 Acquisition transaction costs 222 927 222 927 Acquisition related non-cash intangible adjustment – – 3,950 – Non-operational rent expenses 880 1,177 3,629 4,297 Adjusted EBITDA Including EBITDA Losses from AI Segment $ 65,812 $ 57,233 $ 232,344 $ 192,474 EBITDA Losses from AI Segment 2,483 4,320 12,764 16,575 Adjusted EBITDA excluding EBITDA Losses from AI Segment $ 68,295 $ 61,553 $ 245,108 $ 209,049

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (3) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (1,858 ) $ (933 ) Add severance costs 621 450 Add loss on lease abandonment/impairment 5,146 – Add debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses – 731 Add non-operational rent expenses (i) 880 1,177 Add AI Segment losses (iv) 4,973 6,060 Add acquisition transaction costs 222 927 Add valuation adjustment for contingent consideration (429 ) 47 Add Non-Capitalized R&D – DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI 1,308 – Add/Subtract non-cash change in fair value of swap valuation (ii) 7,236 (45 ) Total adjustments – loss (gain) 19,957 9,347 Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (iii) 4,357 2,031 TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS 15,600 7,316 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS 13,742 6,383 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Diluted 68,895,322 58,164,555 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.20 $ 0.11 (i) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational. (ii) Impact from the change in fair value of the swaps during the quarter. Excludes the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective. (iii) Tax effected using 21.83% and 21.73% blended federal and state effective tax rate for 2023 and 2022, respectively. (iv) Represents pre-tax net losses before income taxes from Artificial Intelligence reporting segment.

PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN Fourth Quarter 2023 Commercial Insurance 58.0 % Medicare 22.8 % Capitation 8.4 % Medicaid 2.9 % Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 2.8 % Other 5.0 % Total 100.0 %

RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY Fourth Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year 2023 2023 2022 2021 MRI 36.9 % 36.8 % 36.8 % 36.0 % CT 16.6 % 16.8 % 17.5 % 17.2 % PET/CT 6.3 % 6.4 % 5.8 % 5.5 % X-ray 6.3 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 3.9 % Ultrasound 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 12.7 % Mammography 16.5 % 16.0 % 15.3 % 16.1 % Nuclear Medicine 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 1.0 % Other 3.8 % 3.9 % 4.5 % 4.6 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

PROCEDURES BY MODALITY* Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter 2023 2023 MRI 398,625 352,009 CT 237,937 213,716 PET/CT 15,825 13,359 Nuclear Medicine 8,120 8,550 Ultrasound 617,301 578,238 Mammography 483,687 459,068 X-ray and Other 804,225 752,055 Total 2,565,720 2,376,995

* Volumes include wholy owned and joint venture centers.

Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, other income or loss, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash and extraordinary events which took place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3) The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision, pre-tax loss or gain from AI segment and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.