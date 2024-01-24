LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announces that its joint ventured Arizona Diagnostic Radiology Group, LLC (“Arizona Diagnostic Radiology”) has acquired seven outpatient imaging centers in Phoenix Arizona from Evernorth Care Group.

The acquisition will expand outpatient imaging services for Evernorth Care Group patients, who will now have access to Arizona Diagnostic Radiology’s nine additional imaging centers in the Phoenix market. Additionally, the newly acquired imaging centers will implement RadNet’s digital health solutions, including radiology information and image management systems and DeepHealth’s artificial intelligence platform. These solutions are focused on optimizing operational workflow, improving the patient experience and driving accuracy and earlier detection.

“Since we entered the Arizona marketplace at the end of 2020, we have been committed to growing scale and expanding patient access and services. This acquisition moves us further in the direction of achieving the patient access and breadth of services that we strive for in all of our core markets. We look forward to providing leading-edge technology and additional specialized imaging services in oncology, musculoskeletal, cardiac and vascular and neuroscience to the patients of Evernorth Care Group,” said RadNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Berger, M.D.

“Driven by our commitment to provide high-quality care and convenience for our patients, we continually review and expand our services to ensure they are best positioned to meet patients’ needs,” said Jeff Holt, President, Evernorth Care Group. “Arizona Diagnostic Radiology has been a partner since June 2022, providing radiologists to supervise, interpret and deliver diagnostic support. Through acquiring our radiology service line, Arizona Diagnostic Radiology will now provide imaging services in our care locations and bring their established leadership and best-in-class capabilities to support a holistic, high-quality imaging program that helps improve health outcomes for our patients.”

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RadNet, Inc.

310-445-2800