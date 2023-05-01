LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadNet, Inc., (NASDAQ: RDNT) today announced that it has received FDA clearance for the third-generation release of its Quantib Prostate™ 3.0 MRI artificial intelligence (AI) software, further enhancing the offering with new and updated tools. Quantib Prostate™ software for MRI reading support was first introduced in the US, followed by a class IIb CE marking in Europe in 2021.

Quantib Prostate™ 3.0: An AI Software for Prostate MRI Reading and Reporting

Quantib Prostate™ 3.0 is a state-of-the-art AI-based software solution that advances the MRI prostate reporting workflow and its output for radiologists and urologists. It provides a suite of tools that improve reporting quality and speed, including AI-based segmentations and volumetry, PSA density calculation, precise registration and movement correction, one-click segmentation of lesion candidates, PI-RADS scoring support, and standardized reporting to facilitate easy and comprehensive communication of results.

The FDA 510k special clearance introduces a major upgrade to the latest Quantib Prostate 2.1 release. The upcoming release of the product will include an improved prostate and sub-region segmentation algorithm, automated drawing of the lesions on the PI-RADS sector map, and other functionalities that will enhance the user experience.

“We are excited to present this update of Quantib Prostate™, which enables us to continue to support our customers with the newest developments and improved AI algorithm performance. We strive to regularly and continuously improve our software in order to support radiologists and urologists in the best possible way,” said Arthur Post Uiterweer, CEO of Quantib.

“The approval of Quantib Prostate™ 3.0 represents another step forward in advancing prostate cancer care by bringing the latest in AI technology to MRI interpretation. With the increasing recognition of the important role MRI plays in prostate cancer diagnosis, we believe physicians will value the power that this software puts in their hands,” said Gregory Sorensen, M.D., President of RadNet’s AI Division.

About Quantib B.V.

Quantib B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc., provides AI radiology solutions to enable faster and more accurate diagnosis by quickly identifying abnormalities, supporting adequate and timely patient care. Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology, Quantib’s software advances the diagnostic pathway by providing FDA cleared and CE marked solutions related to neurodegeneration and prostate cancer. All solutions are deployed through the Quantib AI Node platform, enabling seamless workflow integration and rapid regulatory clearance. For more information, visit www.quantib.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

