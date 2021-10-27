Radware and Netsync Join Forces to Deliver Cloud Application Security Solutions for AWS

MAHWAH, N.J. and HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Netsync, a comprehensive technology solutions and services provider, announced they are teaming up to help Netsync’s enterprise and public sector customers safeguard their Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads.

Netsync’s cloud and application experts have extensive experience designing and deploying AWS cloud solutions to ensure IT organizations get the most from their public cloud investment. As a focal point of its public cloud practice, Netsync is adopting Radware’s Cloud Native Protector.

“Our customers have a real identifiable need for a low-latency, full-stack security solution that offers 24×7 coverage for their public cloud operations. A managed security service, like the one provided by Radware, ensures coverage and business value without being an additional drain on what are often strained resources,” said Mark Lynd, head of digital business for Netsync.

Radware’s Cloud Native Protector provides comprehensive protection for workloads and applications hosted in public cloud environments. It uses a multi-layered approach that covers the overall security posture of the cloud and threats to individual workloads. Easy-to-deploy, the agentless solution identifies and prevents compliance violations, cloud security misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and malicious activity in the cloud.

“Digital transformation and cloud transition expose new, larger and more vulnerable attack surfaces to cyber threats,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of North American sales at Radware. “Radware’s cloud security stack reduces the attack surface and protects applications and workloads that are deployed in public clouds while enabling business agility and innovation. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Netsync to help organizations gain more visibility and control across their cloud-hosted assets.”

This joint effort marks the second time Radware and Netsync have teamed up to deliver enterprise-grade cloud security services. In April, the companies announced that Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service would be sold under the Netsync brand to help public sector agencies speed time to threat detection and mitigation.

About Netsync

Netsync is a comprehensive technology solutions and services provider with extensive experience integrating next-generation infrastructure solutions to digitally transform organizations, including enterprise, state and local government, education, financial, healthcare, and energy customers. As a premier distribution channel of Radware, Cisco Gold Master Partner, Okta Select Partner, and Dell/EMC Platinum Partner, Netsync is reimagining the way we do business, building a digital future for clients today and our children tomorrow.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

