Provide application and network security for organizations in New Zealand, including those in banking, transport, health, and the public sector

MAHWAH, N.J. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware ®, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Spark NZ , one of New Zealand’s largest digital services providers, today announced they have signed a partnership agreement to offer application and network security services in New Zealand.

Based on the new agreement, Spark will resell Radware’s portfolio of application and network security solutions in New Zealand. The portfolio of solutions includes Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services, Cloud DDoS Protection Service, and DefensePro® DDoS Protection. In addition, Spark will deploy Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service as part of the organisation’s existing IT systems and protections. Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses advanced behavioral algorithms to detect and mitigate layer 7 DDoS attacks.

According to Patric Balmer, Spark’s managed security service provider lead, “We know cybersecurity is increasingly critical and can be complex as many organizations in New Zealand continue to face challenges in effectively detecting and responding to threats due to their growing complexity and the resource shortages in the cybersecurity industry. Radware’s security solutions combined with Spark’s managed security services offer continuous access to cutting-edge expertise and technology, all while ensuring adherence to the highest security best practices and compliance standards.”

Radware’s and Spark’s partnership is backed by Radware’s worldwide cloud security network. In January 2023, Radware opened a new cloud security service center in Auckland to support Radware customers doing business in New Zealand and across the broader APAC region. Today, Radware’s global network is made up of more than 50 security centers and delivers an attack mitigation capacity of 12Tbps. The network is designed to mitigate DDoS attacks closest to their point of origin and provide global DDoS mitigation capable of absorbing even the largest volumetric attack.

“We are proud to partner with Spark to provide its customers with access to a rich portfolio of application and network security services,” said Yaniv Hoffman, Radware’s vice president of APAC sales. “Our new partnership with Spark is designed to deliver the ultimate scalability, flexibility, and reliability that today’s organizations demand from their cyber protection.”

About Spark

Spark is one of New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services companies and provides services to a wide range of leading New Zealand organizations through Spark Business Group – which unites Spark’s services with its specialist businesses, CCL, Qrious, and Digital Island. Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband, and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

