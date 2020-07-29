Breaking News
Radware Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Second Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $58.4 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.01
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $18 million

First Six Months 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $118.5 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26; GAAP EPS of $0.07
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $39 million; net cash provided by operating activities of $63 million for the last twelve months

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with the results for the second quarter, despite the unusual COVID-19 related circumstances as our strong business fundamentals continued to provide us with resilience,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “Strong bookings performance in North America, coupled with continued progress with our OEM partners and strong performance in our security business were the highlights of the quarter and we expect them to continue throughout the year.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $58.4 million, down 3% from revenues of $60.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Revenues for the first six months of 2020 totaled $118.5 million, down 3% from revenues of $121.9 million for the first six months of 2019:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, down 1% compared to revenues of $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, revenues in the Americas region increased 8% over the same period in 2019.
  • Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 5% from revenues of $16.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, revenues in the EMEA region increased 2% over the same period in 2019.
  • Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, down 17% from revenues of $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, revenues in the APAC region decreased 25% over the same period in 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $6.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $442.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $18.0 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $5.0 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and the Company’s outlook for the third quarter of 2020.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-968-2213

Participants Internationally call:  +1-778-560-2898

Conference ID: 1278452

A replay will be available for 2 days, starting 2 hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367. 

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Deborah Szajngarten
Radware
201-785-3206
[email protected]

 
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 48,650   40,751
Marketable securities 63,568   36,924
Short-term bank deposits 114,137   100,276
Trade receivables, net 17,195   22,610
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,444   7,469
Inventories 14,106   13,940
  266,100   221,970
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 83,647   112,696
Long-term bank deposits 132,765   137,095
Severance pay funds 2,191   2,300
  218,603   252,091
       
       
Property and equipment, net 23,663   22,971
Other long-term assets 25,358   24,398
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,117   18,144
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 54,663   55,625
Total assets 612,504   595,199
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 4,896   6,315
Deferred revenues 97,703   79,239
Operating lease liabilities 4,573   5,193
Other payables and accrued expenses 33,672   34,794
  140,844   125,541
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 54,091   50,888
Operating lease liabilities 20,469   13,914
Other long-term liabilities 10,004   9,525
  84,564   74,327
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Share capital 713   710
Additional paid-in capital 425,466   414,581
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,444   1,145
Treasury stock, at cost (168,895)   (145,226)
Retained earnings 127,368   124,121
Total shareholders’ equity 387,096   395,331
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 612,504   595,199
       

 
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   58,445   60,454   118,457   121,851
Cost of revenues   10,558   10,644   21,247   21,653
Gross profit   47,887   49,810   97,210   100,198
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   16,509   15,400   32,341   30,630
Selling and marketing   26,755   26,680   54,957   53,341
General and administrative   4,889   5,042   9,601   9,806
Total operating expenses, net   48,153   47,122   96,899   93,777
                 
Operating income (loss)   (266)   2,688   311   6,421
Financial income, net   1,783   2,119   4,507   3,910
Income before taxes on income   1,517   4,807   4,818   10,331
Taxes on income   844   1,061   1,571   2,217
Net income   673   3,746   3,247   8,114
                 
Basic net earnings per share   0.01   0.08   0.07   0.17
                 
  Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share   46,387,585   46,899,813   46,652,734   46,757,981
                 
Diluted net earnings per share   0.01   0.08   0.07   0.17
                 
  Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share   47,632,309   48,722,684   47,927,268   48,649,438
                 

   
  Radware Ltd.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                   
      For the three months ended   For the six months ended
      June 30,   June 30,
      2020   2019   2020   2019
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 47,887   49,810   97,210   100,198
  Stock-based compensation   49   59   87   114
  Amortization of intangible assets   464   410   962   821
Non-GAAP gross profit 48,400   50,279   98,259   101,133
                   
GAAP research and development, net 16,509   15,400   32,341   30,630
  Stock-based compensation   1,089   714   1,898   1,424
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 15,420   14,686   30,443   29,206
                   
GAAP selling and marketing 26,755   26,680   54,957   53,341
  Stock-based compensation   1,845   1,735   3,731   3,304
  Amortization of intangible assets     18     35
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 24,910   24,927   51,226   50,002
                   
GAAP general and administrative 4,889   5,042   9,601   9,806
  Stock-based compensation   931   782   1,834   1,549
  Acquisition costs         264
  Litigation costs   140   777   259   859
Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,818   3,483   7,508   7,134
                   
GAAP total operating expenses, net 48,153   47,122   96,899   93,777
  Stock-based compensation   3,865   3,231   7,463   6,277
  Amortization of intangible assets     18     35
  Acquisition costs         264
  Litigation costs   140   777   259   859
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 44,148   43,096   89,177   86,342
                   
GAAP operating income (loss) (266)   2,688   311   6,421
  Stock-based compensation   3,914   3,290   7,550   6,391
  Amortization of intangible assets   464   428   962   856
  Acquisition costs         264
  Litigation costs   140   777   259   859
Non-GAAP operating income 4,252   7,183   9,082   14,791
                   
GAAP financial income, net 1,783   2,119   4,507   3,910
  Other loss (gain) adjustment     (310)   247   (310)
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   859   909   552   1,540
Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,642   2,718   5,306   5,140
                   
GAAP income before taxes on income 1,517   4,807   4,818   10,331
  Stock-based compensation   3,914   3,290   7,550   6,391
  Amortization of intangible assets   464   428   962   856
  Acquisition costs         264
  Litigation costs   140   777   259   859
  Other loss (gain) adjustment     (310)   247   (310)
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   859   909   552   1,540
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 6,894   9,901   14,388   19,931
                   
GAAP taxes on income 844   1,061   1,571   2,217
  Tax related adjustments   61   (71)   183   (71)
Non-GAAP taxes on income 905   990   1,754   2,146
                   
GAAP net income 673   3,746   3,247   8,114
  Stock-based compensation   3,914   3,290   7,550   6,391
  Amortization of intangible assets   464   428   962   856
  Acquisition costs         264
  Litigation costs   140   777   259   859
  Other loss (gain) adjustment     (310)   247   (310)
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   859   909   552   1,540
  Tax related adjustments   (61)   71   (183)   71
Non-GAAP net income 5,989   8,911   12,634   17,785
                   
GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.01   0.08   0.07   0.17
  Stock-based compensation   0.08   0.07   0.16   0.13
  Amortization of intangible assets   0.01   0.01   0.02   0.02
  Acquisition costs   0.00   0.00   0.00   0.01
  Litigation costs   0.00   0.02   0.01   0.02
  Other loss (gain) adjustment   0.00   (0.01)   0.01   (0.01)
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   0.02   0.02   0.01   0.03
  Tax related adjustments   (0.00)   0.00   (0.00)   0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.13   0.18   0.26   0.37
                   
                   
Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,632,309   48,722,684   47,927,268   48,649,438
                   

 
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:                
                 
Net income   673   3,746   3,247   8,114
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization   2,637   2,701   5,267   5,388
Stock-based compensation   3,914   3,290   7,550   6,391
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net   114   149   310   327
Gain related to securities, net   (226)   (310)   (63)   (310)
Accrued interest on bank deposits   (178)   3,160   (373)   2,331
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net   (29)   65   187   933
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   9,444   (641)   5,415   2,529
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets   (1,471)   (1,721)   (1,930)   (3,686)
Decrease (increase) in inventories   748   1,221   (166)   2,437
Decrease in trade payables   (3)   (28)   (1,419)   (738)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues   1,637   (7,237)   21,667   3,783
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses   (100)   463   (721)   472
Operating lease liabilities, net   800   285   (38)   660
Net cash provided by operating activities   17,960   5,143   38,933   28,631
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Purchase of property and equipment   (2,545)   (2,382)   (4,997)   (4,343)
Investment in other long-term assets, net   (9)   (33)   (11)   (62)
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net   (4,652)   19,529   (9,158)   19,447
Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net   940   (33,574)   3,463   (43,235)
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired   0   43   0   (12,239)
Net cash used in investing activities   (6,266)   (16,417)   (10,703)   (40,432)
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,749   3,109   3,338   10,842
Repurchase of shares   (5,000)   (10,005)   (23,669)   (10,053)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (3,251)   (6,896)   (20,331)   789
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   8,443   (18,170)   7,899   (11,012)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   40,207   52,361   40,751   45,203
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   48,650   34,191   48,650   34,191

