Radware Expands the Global Footprint of Its Cloud Security Services

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced the addition of three new scrubbing centers in India, Brazil and Israel. These new facilities support customer growth in emerging markets where there is a need for data residency. These new facilities complement the existing network of scrubbing centers already serving Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service and increase global scrubbing capacity by about 30%.

“Data residency is becoming an increasingly important issue,” said Gabi Malka, Chief Operating Officer for Radware. “As more countries implement data privacy laws, organizations are looking for secure solutions that keep their customers’ data within their geographical borders. By expanding our geographic footprint, we can provide our customers in key emerging markets with secure, low latency solutions that keep their data within their country of origin, as well as terminating attacks close to their origin.”

“We rely on Radware’s Cloud Security to keep our network and applications secure and available at all times,” said Ms. Babitha B P, CISO, CSB Bank. “Radware’s powerful machine learning capabilities and exceptional Managed Service keeps up with emerging threats.”

Malka added, “The addition of new scrubbing centers furthers the momentum of our cloud strategy by providing localized support to growth regions for Radware. Local scrubbing enables us to increase both our customer coverage and customer experience.”

“In the ‘new normal’ way of working, both public & private enterprises are embracing ‘Digital First,’ and with the growing sophistication of attackers, there needs to be critical solutions / capabilities around Application Security.” said Dr. Pavan Duggal, Cyber Law Expert. “Infrastructure security becomes paramount and industry leaders bringing leading technology Services Running and Delivered in India with Expertise to keep one step ahead of the emerging threat/threat actors will play critical role in protecting all public and private enterprises.”

DDoS attacks are constantly becoming more sophisticated, as hackers are looking beyond basic volumetric network-layer attacks, and deploying new, more advanced attack vectors, threatening organizations’ service and application availability. Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service protects customers from even the largest and most sophisticated DDoS attacks, such as randomized and reflective DDoS attacks, burst DDoS attacks, SSL floods, IoT botnet DDoS attacks, and other advanced attacks, helping organizations to guarantee service availability and ongoing service to customers.

The cloud scrubbing network serving Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service is based on Radware’s own DefensePro® DDoS mitigation appliance, giving Radware unparalleled ability to integrate into a single offering based on a single technology stack. This not only enables Radware customers to be the first to enjoy new features and protections, but also enables Radware to future-proof its offering against the latest attacks and trends.

Radware’s latest DefensePro devices analyze traffic patterns, such as sudden and massive spikes, to provide automated, behavior-based protection from fast moving, high volume, encrypted or very short duration DDoS attacks, including: zero-day DDoS attacks, randomized and reflective DDoS attacks, IoT-based attacks like Mirai, pulse and burst DDoS attacks, recursive DDoS attacks on DNS infrastructure, TLS/SSL attacks, and those attacks associated with Permanent Denial of Service (PDoS) and Ransom Denial of Service (RDoS) techniques.

Radware backs up these technological advancements with excellence in service and dedication, including its Emergency Response Team, which successfully helps organizations mitigate thousands of large-scale DDoS attacks annually, and an industry-leading service level agreement with six separate, measurable service KPIs, including time-to-detect, time-to-mitigate, consistency of mitigation, service availability and other key metrics.

