Continues to deliver on global cloud security service expansion strategy

MAHWAH, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, introduced a next-generation cloud application security center in Tel Aviv, Israel, which is home to the company’s headquarters. The opening of the security center is part of the company’s cloud security service growth initiative, which is focused on innovation and scalability. The company also has an existing cloud DDoS scrubbing center in Israel.

The addition of the new Israeli center follows the recent rollout of facilities in Australia, Canada, Chile, Italy, New Zealand, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. The facilities are part of Radware’s worldwide cloud security service network, which includes more than 50 security centers and delivers an attack mitigation capacity of 12Tbps.

The centers are designed to reduce traffic latency as well as increase service redundancy and mitigation capacity to help customers defend against denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic, and attacks on APIs. They also help increase resiliency and comply with offshore data routing requirements.

“Radware’s security centers deliver a global footprint, network and application security, true multi-tenant service, as well as high resiliency,” said Zion Zvi, CEO at Trustnet, a leading integration and consulting company in the field of information and cyber security. “Radware’s latest cloud expansion offers a great service to Israeli organizations in need of rapid response times and scalable protection.”

The Israeli cloud application security center supports Radware’s 360-degree Cloud Application Protection Service, which spans from the browser side to the server side. The best-of-suite offering includes the company’s cloud-based web application firewall, bot manager, API protection, application-layer DDoS protection, and its recently released client-side protection. To deliver a higher level of application security with lower false positives, the security is based on automated, machine-learning based algorithms that learn legitimate user behavior and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic. Dozens of Israeli customers rely on Radware’s cloud security services.

According to Radware’s 2022 Global Threat Analysis Report, the number of DDoS attacks rose by 150% compared to 2021. Web application and API attacks increased 128% year over year, significantly out pacing the 88% increase in attacks between 2020 and 2021.

“Fueled by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks and strong business demand, we continue to expand our global cloud security footprint across major geographies,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of cloud security services for Radware. “The cloud security centers combine state-of-the-art protection and ultra-high bandwidth performance to defend against the most harmful network and application attacks.”

Industry analysts such as Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security. The company has received numerous awards for its application and API protection, web application firewall, bot management, and DDoS mitigation solutions.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that we continue to expand our global cloud security footprint across major geographies, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contact:

Gerri Dyrek

Radware

Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com