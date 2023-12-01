Services span Radware’s state-of-the-art cloud DDoS protection, web application firewall, API security, and bot manager

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced it is providing application and network security for a Latin American judiciary. Due to shifts in the geo-political landscape and rise in the volume, complexity, and frequency of cyberattacks, the judiciary turned to Radware to strengthen its cybersecurity posture and mitigate risks on a national basis.

“Latin American countries continue to see a surge in data breaches, defacements, and DDoS attacks, many of which are driven by political and ideological motivations. Government agencies continue to be a top target,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer. “The frequency and severity of these attacks underscore the need for more comprehensive, multi-pronged security measures. Radware’s one-stop-shop offers 360-degree cyber protection for applications and networks across multiple environments and entry points.”

To protect its hybrid infrastructure, the judiciary purchased Radware’s Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF), API security, and Bot Manager, which are part of Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services. In addition, the judiciary purchased Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS Protection and Cloud DDoS Protection Service.

To deliver state-of-the-art network security, Radware’s combined DDoS solutions use patented behavioral-based detection as well as advanced, automated signature creation to protect organizations against today’s most damaging DDoS threats. This includes Burst and DNS attacks along with ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, phantom floods, and other types of cyber threats.

Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services provide comprehensive, agnostic application protection through the company’s industry-leading WAF, bot detection and management, API protection, client-side protection, and application-layer DDoS protection. Combining end-to-end automation, behavioral-based detection, and 24/7 managed services, the solution is designed to offer organizations high levels of application protection with low levels of false positives.

Radware has received numerous awards for its network and application security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

