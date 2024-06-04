99% of end users willing to recommend

MAHWAH, N.J., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has been named as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report. According to the report, 99% of customers are “willing to recommend” Radware.

Gartner defines cloud WAAP as a category of security solutions “that provide protection from a broad range of runtime attacks. It offers protection from the top 10 web application security risks defined by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) and automated threats, provides API security, and can detect and protect against multiple sophisticated Layer 7 attacks targeted at web applications.” The report also notes “Cloud WAAP’s core features include web application firewall (WAF), bot management, distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, and API protection.”

“It’s a pleasure to be recognized by the customers who we serve,” said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer at Radware. “For us, knowing that 99% of Radware’s customers would recommend our products to peers speaks volumes. Our team of experts work diligently to defend our customers on cybersecurity’s front line each day.”

Below are examples of some customer reviews that contributed to the report and were based on direct experience with Radware and its products:

“The Radware CWAF team was helpful in getting the protection service operational within 30 minutes and the overall support has also been exceptional. With a local in-country CWAF there was no noticeable latency accessing our web applications.” Network Architect, Banking

“The overall experience is great. I like the product very much. Easy to use and manage. Overall, product is superb.” Manager of IT Services, IT Services

Radware’s “Cloud WAF offers a comprehensive, scalable, and user-friendly solution for safeguarding web applications, making it an excellent choice for organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture.” Network Engineer, Telecommunications

“Overall, I have nothing but praise for Radware as a security platform provider. They have proven to be reliable, effective, and highly professional in their approach to enterprise security.” Chief Security Officer, Government

“The ‘Voice of the Customer’ is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.”

Radware was also recently ranked as a Leader and Fast Mover in GigaOm’s 2024 Radar for Application and API Security Report. Radware was the only vendor among the 13 security providers evaluated in GigaOm’s report to earn a top score for AI enhanced vulnerability detection. In addition, Radware was also just named a Product, Innovation, Market and Overall Leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for Web Application Firewalls (WAF).

