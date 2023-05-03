First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $69.0 million, down 6% year-over-year

Total ARR of $201.4, up 5% year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.3% compared to 83.2% in the first quarter of 2022

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14; GAAP net loss per share of $0.07

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Despite the increasing challenges in the macro environment, our cloud security business performed well in the first quarter of 2023 and our cloud ARR grew over 20% year-over-year,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We believe we are well positioned for the long term with security offerings that are critical in addressing an evolving threat landscape. We plan to continue to expand our cloud security business and portfolio to drive sustainable and profitable growth.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2023

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $69.0 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $27.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8% from $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $29.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% from $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 24% from $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $419.0 million. Cash flow from operations was negative $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call today, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and the Company’s second quarter 2023 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:

U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008

International participants call: 1 646-960-0306

Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 41,882 46,185 Available-for-sale marketable securities 60,693 44,180 Short-term bank deposits 220,287 207,679 Trade receivables, net 18,757 17,752 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,114 7,196 Inventories 11,279 11,428 362,012 334,420 Long-term investments Available-for-sale marketable securities 72,476 90,148 Long-term bank deposits 23,711 43,765 Severance pay funds 2,106 2,146 98,293 136,059 Property and equipment, net 20,750 21,068 Intangible assets, net 18,694 19,686 Other long-term assets 42,443 41,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,891 23,078 Goodwill 68,008 68,008 Total assets 632,091 643,588 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 4,827 6,464 Deferred revenues 109,846 108,243 Operating lease liabilities 4,815 4,685 Other payables and accrued expenses 41,877 44,643 161,365 164,035 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 71,362 72,219 Operating lease liabilities 18,358 19,461 Other long-term liabilities 19,095 19,430 108,815 111,110 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 733 732 Additional paid-in capital 506,746 498,168 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,719) (4,844) Treasury stock, at cost (316,467) (303,299) Retained earnings 138,321 141,402 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder’s equity 324,614 332,159 Non–controlling interest 37,297 36,284 Total equity 361,911 368,443 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 632,091 643,588

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 69,041 73,708 Cost of revenues 13,306 12,941 Gross profit 55,735 60,767 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 21,150 20,370 Selling and marketing 31,919 30,283 General and administrative 8,247 6,527 Total operating expenses, net 61,316 57,180 Operating income (loss) (5,581) 3,587 Financial income, net 3,491 1,698 Income (loss) before taxes on income (2,090) 5,285 Taxes on income 991 1,515 Net income (loss) (3,081) 3,770 Basic net earnings (loss) per share (0.07) 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 44,053,402 45,666,813 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.07) 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 44,053,402 47,122,247

Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 55,735 60,767 Share-based compensation 113 90 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 Non-GAAP gross profit 56,840 61,321 GAAP research and development, net 21,150 20,370 Share-based compensation 1,959 1,809 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 19,191 18,561 GAAP selling and marketing 31,919 30,283 Share-based compensation 3,394 1,849 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 28,525 28,434 GAAP general and administrative 8,247 6,527 Share-based compensation 3,531 668 Litigation costs – – Acquisition costs 13 1,142 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,703 4,717 GAAP total operating expenses, net 61,316 57,180 Share-based compensation 8,884 4,326 Litigation costs – – Acquisition costs 13 1,142 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 52,419 51,712 GAAP operating income (loss) (5,581) 3,587 Share-based compensation 8,997 4,416 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 Litigation costs – – Acquisition costs 13 1,142 Non-GAAP operating income 4,421 9,609 GAAP financial income, net 3,491 1,698 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (775) (894) Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,716 804 GAAP income before taxes on income (loss) (2,090) 5,285 Share-based compensation 8,997 4,416 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 Litigation costs – – Acquisition costs 13 1,142 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (775) (894) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 7,137 10,413 GAAP taxes on income 991 1,515 Tax related adjustments 62 62 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,053 1,577 GAAP net income (loss) (3,081) 3,770 Share-based compensation 8,997 4,416 Amortization of intangible assets 992 464 Litigation costs – – Acquisition costs 13 1,142 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (775) (894) Tax related adjustments (62) (62) Non-GAAP net income 6,084 8,836 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.07) 0.08 Share-based compensation 0.20 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.01 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.02 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.02) (0.02) Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.14 0.19 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 44,762,161 47,122,247

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) (3,081) 3,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,078 2,488 Share-based compensation 8,997 4,416 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 237 588 Loss (gain) related to securities, net 245 (59) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (1,754) 33 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (69) 147 Increase in trade receivables, net (1,005) (5,854) Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (2,858) (3,816) Decrease in inventories 149 325 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,637) 3,843 Increase in deferred revenues 746 2,436 Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (4,498) (18,332) Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities, net 214 (437) Net cash used in operating activities (1,236) (10,452) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,768) (2,164) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net 47 (55) Proceeds from bank deposits, net 9,200 22,349 Proceeds from sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 1,976 4,556 Payment for the acquisition of intangible assets 0 (30,000) Net cash provided (used in) investing activities 9,455 (5,314) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 220 562 Repurchase of shares (12,742) (22,826) Net cash used in financing activities (12,522) (22,264) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,303) (38,030) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 46,185 92,513 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 41,882 54,483