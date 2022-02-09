Radware Reports Record Q4 and Full Year 2021 Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Financial Highlights
- Record revenue of $76.6 million, up 11% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance
- Non-GAAP operating income of $11 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22; GAAP net loss per share of $0.12
- Record cash flow from operations of $29 million
Full Year 2021 Results and Financial Highlights
- Record revenue of $286.5 million, up 15% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance
- ARR of $190 million, up 9% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP operating income of $38.9 million, an increase of 55% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81; GAAP EPS of $0.16
- Record cash flow from operations of $72 million
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.
“We are very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and 2021. We executed well, achieving double digit revenue growth each quarter and for the full year, and record revenue for Q4 and 2021. We also grew our subscription business to more than 30% of total revenue, achieved healthy operating income and earnings per share, and generated record cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO, Radware. “In 2021, we witnessed an increased demand for our security solutions. The total addressable market is large and offers tremendous opportunities in the future. We believe that in light of the investments we are making in innovation and infrastructure, we are well positioned to enjoy continued growth.”
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 totaled $76.6 million and $286.5 million respectively:
- Revenue in the Americas region was $31.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 14% from $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenue in the Americas region was $128.8 million for the full year of 2021, up 13% from $114.4 million in the full year of 2020.
- Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 23% from $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $98.4 million for the full year of 2021, up 26% from $78.4 million for the full year of 2020.
- Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 10% from $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $59.3 million for the full year of 2021, up 4% from $57.3 million in the full year of 2020.
GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million, or net loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $465.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $71.8 million in 2021.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company took advantage of a special program initiated by the Israeli Tax Authority that allowed Israeli companies to release “trapped profits” at a discounted tax rate. As a result, the Company reported a GAAP tax expense of $10.0 million. Due to the one-time nature of this expense, the Company excluded the tax expense related to the “trapped profits” from the non-GAAP results. The total tax amount related to the release of the “trapped profits” was $8.2 million.
Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment, tax settlement and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.
|Radware Ltd.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|92,513
|54,771
|Marketable securities
|39,497
|64,684
|Short-term bank deposits
|155,879
|191,038
|Trade receivables, net
|13,191
|16,848
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|7,541
|6,526
|Inventories
|11,580
|13,935
|320,201
|347,802
|Long-term investments
|Marketable securities
|98,224
|66,836
|Long-term bank deposits
|79,708
|71,421
|Severance pay funds
|2,454
|2,453
|180,386
|140,710
|Property and equipment, net
|20,240
|22,976
|Intangible assets, net
|10,731
|12,588
|Other long-term assets
|37,334
|30,222
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,829
|27,823
|Goodwill
|41,144
|41,144
|Total assets
|634,865
|623,265
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Current Liabilities
|Trade payables
|3,805
|3,882
|Deferred revenues
|99,922
|92,127
|Operating lease liabilities
|5,090
|5,224
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|56,565
|42,514
|165,382
|143,747
|Long-term liabilities
|Deferred revenues
|67,065
|54,797
|Operating lease liabilities
|22,360
|24,851
|Other long-term liabilities
|10,065
|11,409
|99,490
|91,057
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
|730
|721
|Additional paid-in capital
|471,173
|443,018
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(455)
|1,517
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(243,023)
|(190,552)
|Retained earnings
|141,568
|133,757
|Total shareholders’ equity
|369,993
|388,461
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|634,865
|623,265
|Radware Ltd.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|76,642
|69,046
|286,496
|250,027
|Cost of revenues
|14,048
|12,191
|52,446
|45,084
|Gross profit
|62,594
|56,855
|234,050
|204,943
|Operating expenses, net:
|Research and development, net
|19,597
|17,748
|74,098
|66,836
|Selling and marketing
|32,015
|30,399
|119,842
|113,015
|General and administrative
|6,114
|4,810
|21,885
|18,924
|Total operating expenses, net
|57,726
|52,957
|215,825
|198,775
|Operating income
|4,868
|3,898
|18,225
|6,168
|Financial income (expense), net
|(463)
|392
|4,407
|7,796
|Income before taxes on income
|4,405
|4,290
|22,632
|13,964
|Taxes on income
|9,996
|1,488
|14,821
|4,328
|Net income (loss)
|(5,591)
|2,802
|7,811
|9,636
|Basic net earnings (loss) per share
|(0.12)
|0.06
|0.17
|0.21
|Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share
|46,004,419
|46,204,690
|45,919,835
|46,460,974
|Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|(0.12)
|0.06
|0.16
|0.20
|Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|46,004,419
|47,440,556
|47,503,091
|47,739,540
|Radware Ltd.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
|(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP gross profit
|62,594
|56,855
|234,050
|204,943
|Stock-based compensation
|87
|53
|236
|188
|Amortization of intangible assets
|465
|464
|1,858
|1,891
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|63,146
|57,372
|236,144
|207,022
|GAAP research and development, net
|19,597
|17,748
|74,098
|66,836
|Stock-based compensation
|1,626
|1,210
|5,412
|4,409
|Non-GAAP Research and development, net
|17,971
|16,538
|68,686
|62,427
|GAAP selling and marketing
|32,015
|30,399
|119,842
|113,015
|Stock-based compensation
|2,517
|2,501
|8,811
|8,315
|Non-GAAP selling and marketing
|29,498
|27,898
|111,031
|104,700
|GAAP general and administrative
|6,114
|4,810
|21,885
|18,924
|Stock-based compensation
|1,142
|824
|3,115
|3,633
|Litigation costs
|–
|145
|288
|448
|Acquisition costs
|296
|–
|925
|–
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|4,676
|3,841
|17,557
|14,843
|GAAP total operating expenses, net
|57,726
|52,957
|215,825
|198,775
|Stock-based compensation
|5,285
|4,535
|17,338
|16,357
|Litigation costs
|–
|145
|288
|448
|Acquisition costs
|296
|–
|925
|–
|Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net
|52,145
|48,277
|197,274
|181,970
|GAAP operating income
|4,868
|3,898
|18,225
|6,168
|Stock-based compensation
|5,372
|4,588
|17,574
|16,545
|Amortization of intangible assets
|465
|464
|1,858
|1,891
|Litigation costs
|–
|145
|288
|448
|Acquisition costs
|296
|–
|925
|–
|Non-GAAP operating income
|11,001
|9,095
|38,870
|25,052
|GAAP financial income (loss), net
|(463)
|392
|4,407
|7,796
|Other loss adjustment
|–
|–
|–
|247
|Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
|1,592
|1,826
|1,811
|2,306
|Non-GAAP financial income, net
|1,129
|2,218
|6,218
|10,349
|GAAP income before taxes on income
|4,405
|4,290
|22,632
|13,964
|Stock-based compensation
|5,372
|4,588
|17,574
|16,545
|Amortization of intangible assets
|465
|464
|1,858
|1,891
|Litigation costs
|–
|145
|288
|448
|Acquisition costs
|296
|–
|925
|–
|Other loss adjustment
|–
|–
|–
|247
|Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
|1,592
|1,826
|1,811
|2,306
|Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
|12,130
|11,313
|45,088
|35,401
|GAAP taxes on income
|9,996
|1,488
|14,821
|4,328
|Tax settlement
|(8,247)
|–
|(8,247)
|–
|Tax related adjustments
|61
|61
|246
|306
|Non-GAAP taxes on income
|1,810
|1,549
|6,820
|4,634
|GAAP net income (loss)
|(5,591)
|2,802
|7,811
|9,636
|Stock-based compensation
|5,372
|4,588
|17,574
|16,545
|Amortization of intangible assets
|465
|464
|1,858
|1,891
|Litigation costs
|–
|145
|288
|448
|Acquisition costs
|296
|–
|925
|–
|Other loss adjustment
|–
|–
|–
|247
|Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
|1,592
|1,826
|1,811
|2,306
|Tax settlement
|8,247
|–
|8,247
|–
|Tax related adjustments
|(61)
|(61)
|(246)
|(306)
|Non-GAAP net income
|10,320
|9,764
|38,268
|30,767
|GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|(0.12)
|0.06
|0.16
|0.20
|Stock-based compensation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.37
|0.35
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|Litigation costs
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Acquisition costs
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|Other loss adjustment
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Tax settlement
|0.17
|0.00
|0.17
|0.00
|Tax related adjustments
|(0.00)
|(0.00)
|(0.01)
|(0.01)
|Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|0.22
|0.21
|0.81
|0.64
|Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|47,655,351
|47,440,556
|47,503,091
|47,739,540
|Radware Ltd.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|(5,591)
|2,802
|7,811
|9,636
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,484
|2,676
|10,196
|10,559
|Stock-based compensation
|5,372
|4,588
|17,574
|16,545
|Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
|817
|284
|2,720
|931
|Other gain
|–
|–
|–
|(118)
|Gain related to securities, net
|(14)
|(59)
|(438)
|(521)
|Accrued interest on bank deposits
|1,003
|(239)
|2,424
|(1,210)
|Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
|15
|(33)
|468
|202
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|4,524
|(2,518)
|9,896
|5,762
|Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
|3,020
|(2,489)
|(7,586)
|(4,884)
|Decrease (increase) in inventories
|823
|(645)
|2,355
|5
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|811
|64
|(77)
|(2,433)
|Increase in deferred revenues
|4,751
|2,778
|13,824
|16,797
|Increase in other payables and accrued expenses
|10,287
|9,570
|12,238
|11,305
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|632
|1,353
|369
|1,289
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|28,934
|18,132
|71,774
|63,865
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,653)
|(2,045)
|(5,603)
|(8,671)
|Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net
|7
|(84)
|49
|(110)
|Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net
|20,168
|(12,054)
|24,448
|(23,878)
|Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net
|(3,527)
|6,579
|(11,045)
|18,291
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|14,995
|(7,604)
|7,849
|(14,368)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|2,828
|3,618
|10,590
|11,903
|Payment of deferred consideration related to acquisition
|–
|(2,054)
|–
|(2,054)
|Repurchase of shares
|(17,449)
|(5,750)
|(52,471)
|(45,326)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(14,621)
|(4,186)
|(41,881)
|(35,477)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|29,308
|6,342
|37,742
|14,020
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|63,205
|48,429
|54,771
|40,751
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|92,513
|54,771
|92,513
|54,771
