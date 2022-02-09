Radware Reports Record Q4 and Full Year 2021 Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

Record revenue of $76.6 million, up 11% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance

Non-GAAP operating income of $11 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22; GAAP net loss per share of $0.12

Record cash flow from operations of $29 million

Full Year 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

Record revenue of $286.5 million, up 15% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance

ARR of $190 million, up 9% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating income of $38.9 million, an increase of 55% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81; GAAP EPS of $0.16

Record cash flow from operations of $72 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and 2021. We executed well, achieving double digit revenue growth each quarter and for the full year, and record revenue for Q4 and 2021. We also grew our subscription business to more than 30% of total revenue, achieved healthy operating income and earnings per share, and generated record cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO, Radware. “In 2021, we witnessed an increased demand for our security solutions. The total addressable market is large and offers tremendous opportunities in the future. We believe that in light of the investments we are making in innovation and infrastructure, we are well positioned to enjoy continued growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 totaled $76.6 million and $286.5 million respectively:

Revenue in the Americas region was $31.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 14% from $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the Americas region was $128.8 million for the full year of 2021, up 13% from $114.4 million in the full year of 2020.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region was $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 23% from $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $98.4 million for the full year of 2021, up 26% from $78.4 million for the full year of 2020.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 10% from $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $59.3 million for the full year of 2021, up 4% from $57.3 million in the full year of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million, or net loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $465.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $71.8 million in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company took advantage of a special program initiated by the Israeli Tax Authority that allowed Israeli companies to release “trapped profits” at a discounted tax rate. As a result, the Company reported a GAAP tax expense of $10.0 million. Due to the one-time nature of this expense, the Company excluded the tax expense related to the “trapped profits” from the non-GAAP results. The total tax amount related to the release of the “trapped profits” was $8.2 million.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment, tax settlement and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment, tax settlement and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and fourth-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in our products or solutions, or if we or our end-users experience security breaches; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a single managed security service provider to provide us with scrubbing center services; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by fourth parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 92,513 54,771 Marketable securities 39,497 64,684 Short-term bank deposits 155,879 191,038 Trade receivables, net 13,191 16,848 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 7,541 6,526 Inventories 11,580 13,935 320,201 347,802 Long-term investments Marketable securities 98,224 66,836 Long-term bank deposits 79,708 71,421 Severance pay funds 2,454 2,453 180,386 140,710 Property and equipment, net 20,240 22,976 Intangible assets, net 10,731 12,588 Other long-term assets 37,334 30,222 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,829 27,823 Goodwill 41,144 41,144 Total assets 634,865 623,265 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 3,805 3,882 Deferred revenues 99,922 92,127 Operating lease liabilities 5,090 5,224 Other payables and accrued expenses 56,565 42,514 165,382 143,747 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 67,065 54,797 Operating lease liabilities 22,360 24,851 Other long-term liabilities 10,065 11,409 99,490 91,057 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 730 721 Additional paid-in capital 471,173 443,018 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (455) 1,517 Treasury stock, at cost (243,023) (190,552) Retained earnings 141,568 133,757 Total shareholders’ equity 369,993 388,461 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 634,865 623,265

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 76,642 69,046 286,496 250,027 Cost of revenues 14,048 12,191 52,446 45,084 Gross profit 62,594 56,855 234,050 204,943 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 19,597 17,748 74,098 66,836 Selling and marketing 32,015 30,399 119,842 113,015 General and administrative 6,114 4,810 21,885 18,924 Total operating expenses, net 57,726 52,957 215,825 198,775 Operating income 4,868 3,898 18,225 6,168 Financial income (expense), net (463) 392 4,407 7,796 Income before taxes on income 4,405 4,290 22,632 13,964 Taxes on income 9,996 1,488 14,821 4,328 Net income (loss) (5,591) 2,802 7,811 9,636 Basic net earnings (loss) per share (0.12) 0.06 0.17 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 46,004,419 46,204,690 45,919,835 46,460,974 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.12) 0.06 0.16 0.20 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 46,004,419 47,440,556 47,503,091 47,739,540

Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 62,594 56,855 234,050 204,943 Stock-based compensation 87 53 236 188 Amortization of intangible assets 465 464 1,858 1,891 Non-GAAP gross profit 63,146 57,372 236,144 207,022 GAAP research and development, net 19,597 17,748 74,098 66,836 Stock-based compensation 1,626 1,210 5,412 4,409 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,971 16,538 68,686 62,427 GAAP selling and marketing 32,015 30,399 119,842 113,015 Stock-based compensation 2,517 2,501 8,811 8,315 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,498 27,898 111,031 104,700 GAAP general and administrative 6,114 4,810 21,885 18,924 Stock-based compensation 1,142 824 3,115 3,633 Litigation costs – 145 288 448 Acquisition costs 296 – 925 – Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,676 3,841 17,557 14,843 GAAP total operating expenses, net 57,726 52,957 215,825 198,775 Stock-based compensation 5,285 4,535 17,338 16,357 Litigation costs – 145 288 448 Acquisition costs 296 – 925 – Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 52,145 48,277 197,274 181,970 GAAP operating income 4,868 3,898 18,225 6,168 Stock-based compensation 5,372 4,588 17,574 16,545 Amortization of intangible assets 465 464 1,858 1,891 Litigation costs – 145 288 448 Acquisition costs 296 – 925 – Non-GAAP operating income 11,001 9,095 38,870 25,052 GAAP financial income (loss), net (463) 392 4,407 7,796 Other loss adjustment – – – 247 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,592 1,826 1,811 2,306 Non-GAAP financial income, net 1,129 2,218 6,218 10,349 GAAP income before taxes on income 4,405 4,290 22,632 13,964 Stock-based compensation 5,372 4,588 17,574 16,545 Amortization of intangible assets 465 464 1,858 1,891 Litigation costs – 145 288 448 Acquisition costs 296 – 925 – Other loss adjustment – – – 247 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,592 1,826 1,811 2,306 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 12,130 11,313 45,088 35,401 GAAP taxes on income 9,996 1,488 14,821 4,328 Tax settlement (8,247) – (8,247) – Tax related adjustments 61 61 246 306 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,810 1,549 6,820 4,634 GAAP net income (loss) (5,591) 2,802 7,811 9,636 Stock-based compensation 5,372 4,588 17,574 16,545 Amortization of intangible assets 465 464 1,858 1,891 Litigation costs – 145 288 448 Acquisition costs 296 – 925 – Other loss adjustment – – – 247 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,592 1,826 1,811 2,306 Tax settlement 8,247 – 8,247 – Tax related adjustments (61) (61) (246) (306) Non-GAAP net income 10,320 9,764 38,268 30,767 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.12) 0.06 0.16 0.20 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.10 0.37 0.35 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Acquisition costs 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.00 Other loss adjustment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 Tax settlement 0.17 0.00 0.17 0.00 Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.22 0.21 0.81 0.64 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,655,351 47,440,556 47,503,091 47,739,540