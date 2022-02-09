Breaking News
Radware Reports Record Q4 and Full Year 2021 Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Record revenue of $76.6 million, up 11% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $11 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22; GAAP net loss per share of $0.12
  • Record cash flow from operations of $29 million

Full Year 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Record revenue of $286.5 million, up 15% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance
  • ARR of $190 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $38.9 million, an increase of 55% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81; GAAP EPS of $0.16
  • Record cash flow from operations of $72 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and 2021. We executed well, achieving double digit revenue growth each quarter and for the full year, and record revenue for Q4 and 2021. We also grew our subscription business to more than 30% of total revenue, achieved healthy operating income and earnings per share, and generated record cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO, Radware. “In 2021, we witnessed an increased demand for our security solutions. The total addressable market is large and offers tremendous opportunities in the future. We believe that in light of the investments we are making in innovation and infrastructure, we are well positioned to enjoy continued growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 totaled $76.6 million and $286.5 million respectively:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $31.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 14% from $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    Revenue in the Americas region was $128.8 million for the full year of 2021, up 13% from $114.4 million in the full year of 2020.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 23% from $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $98.4 million for the full year of 2021, up 26% from $78.4 million for the full year of 2020.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 10% from $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $59.3 million for the full year of 2021, up 4% from $57.3 million in the full year of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million, or net loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2021 was $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the full year of 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $465.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $71.8 million in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company took advantage of a special program initiated by the Israeli Tax Authority that allowed Israeli companies to release “trapped profits” at a discounted tax rate. As a result, the Company reported a GAAP tax expense of $10.0 million. Due to the one-time nature of this expense, the Company excluded the tax expense related to the “trapped profits” from the non-GAAP results. The total tax amount related to the release of the “trapped profits” was $8.2 million.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment, tax settlement and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and the Company’s outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:
Participants in the US call: Toll Free 888-510-2008
Participants internationally call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment, tax settlement and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and fourth-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in our products or solutions, or if we or our end-users experience security breaches; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a single managed security service provider to provide us with scrubbing center services; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by fourth parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2021   2020
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 92,513   54,771
Marketable securities 39,497   64,684
Short-term bank deposits 155,879   191,038
Trade receivables, net 13,191   16,848
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 7,541   6,526
Inventories 11,580   13,935
  320,201   347,802
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 98,224   66,836
Long-term bank deposits 79,708   71,421
Severance pay funds 2,454   2,453
  180,386   140,710
       
       
Property and equipment, net 20,240   22,976
Intangible assets, net 10,731   12,588
Other long-term assets 37,334   30,222
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,829   27,823
Goodwill 41,144   41,144
Total assets 634,865   623,265
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 3,805   3,882
Deferred revenues 99,922   92,127
Operating lease liabilities 5,090   5,224
Other payables and accrued expenses 56,565   42,514
  165,382   143,747
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 67,065   54,797
Operating lease liabilities 22,360   24,851
Other long-term liabilities 10,065   11,409
  99,490   91,057
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Share capital 730   721
Additional paid-in capital 471,173   443,018
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (455)   1,517
Treasury stock, at cost (243,023)   (190,552)
Retained earnings 141,568   133,757
Total shareholders’ equity 369,993   388,461
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 634,865   623,265
       

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2021   2020
   2021
   2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   76,642   69,046   286,496   250,027
Cost of revenues   14,048   12,191   52,446   45,084
Gross profit   62,594   56,855   234,050   204,943
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   19,597   17,748   74,098   66,836
Selling and marketing   32,015   30,399   119,842   113,015
General and administrative   6,114   4,810   21,885   18,924
Total operating expenses, net   57,726   52,957   215,825   198,775
                 
Operating income   4,868   3,898   18,225   6,168
Financial income (expense), net   (463)   392   4,407   7,796
Income before taxes on income   4,405   4,290   22,632   13,964
Taxes on income   9,996   1,488   14,821   4,328
Net income (loss)   (5,591)   2,802   7,811   9,636
                 
Basic net earnings (loss) per share   (0.12)   0.06   0.17   0.21
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share   46,004,419   46,204,690   45,919,835   46,460,974
                 
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share   (0.12)   0.06   0.16   0.20
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share   46,004,419   47,440,556   47,503,091   47,739,540
                 

  Radware Ltd.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                   
      For the three months ended   For the year ended
      December 31,   December 31,
      2021   2020   2021   2020
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 62,594   56,855   234,050   204,943
  Stock-based compensation   87   53   236   188
  Amortization of intangible assets   465   464   1,858   1,891
Non-GAAP gross profit 63,146   57,372   236,144   207,022
                   
GAAP research and development, net 19,597   17,748   74,098   66,836
  Stock-based compensation   1,626   1,210   5,412   4,409
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,971   16,538   68,686   62,427
                   
GAAP selling and marketing 32,015   30,399   119,842   113,015
  Stock-based compensation   2,517   2,501   8,811   8,315
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,498   27,898   111,031   104,700
                   
GAAP general and administrative 6,114   4,810   21,885   18,924
  Stock-based compensation   1,142   824   3,115   3,633
  Litigation costs     145   288   448
  Acquisition costs   296     925  
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,676   3,841   17,557   14,843
                   
GAAP total operating expenses, net 57,726   52,957   215,825   198,775
  Stock-based compensation   5,285   4,535   17,338   16,357
  Litigation costs     145   288   448
  Acquisition costs   296     925  
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 52,145   48,277   197,274   181,970
                   
GAAP operating income 4,868   3,898   18,225   6,168
  Stock-based compensation   5,372   4,588   17,574   16,545
  Amortization of intangible assets   465   464   1,858   1,891
  Litigation costs     145   288   448
  Acquisition costs   296     925  
Non-GAAP operating income 11,001   9,095   38,870   25,052
                   
GAAP financial income (loss), net (463)   392   4,407   7,796
  Other loss adjustment         247
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   1,592   1,826   1,811   2,306
Non-GAAP financial income, net 1,129   2,218   6,218   10,349
                   
GAAP income before taxes on income 4,405   4,290   22,632   13,964
  Stock-based compensation   5,372   4,588   17,574   16,545
  Amortization of intangible assets   465   464   1,858   1,891
  Litigation costs     145   288   448
  Acquisition costs   296     925  
  Other loss adjustment         247
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   1,592   1,826   1,811   2,306
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 12,130   11,313   45,088   35,401
                   
GAAP taxes on income 9,996   1,488   14,821   4,328
  Tax settlement   (8,247)     (8,247)  
  Tax related adjustments   61   61   246   306
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,810   1,549   6,820   4,634
                   
GAAP net income (loss) (5,591)   2,802   7,811   9,636
  Stock-based compensation   5,372   4,588   17,574   16,545
  Amortization of intangible assets   465   464   1,858   1,891
  Litigation costs     145   288   448
  Acquisition costs   296     925  
  Other loss adjustment         247
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   1,592   1,826   1,811   2,306
  Tax settlement   8,247     8,247  
  Tax related adjustments   (61)   (61)   (246)   (306)
Non-GAAP net income 10,320   9,764   38,268   30,767
                   
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.12)   0.06   0.16   0.20
  Stock-based compensation   0.11   0.10   0.37   0.35
  Amortization of intangible assets   0.01   0.01   0.04   0.04
  Litigation costs   0.00   0.00   0.01   0.01
  Acquisition costs   0.01   0.00   0.02   0.00
  Other loss adjustment   0.00   0.00   0.00   0.01
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net   0.03   0.04   0.04   0.05
  Tax settlement   0.17   0.00   0.17   0.00
  Tax related adjustments   (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.01)   (0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.22   0.21   0.81   0.64
                   
                   
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,655,351   47,440,556   47,503,091   47,739,540
               

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:                
                 
Net income (loss)   (5,591)   2,802   7,811   9,636
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization   2,484   2,676   10,196   10,559
Stock-based compensation   5,372   4,588   17,574   16,545
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net   817   284   2,720   931
Other gain         (118)
Gain related to securities, net   (14)   (59)   (438)   (521)
Accrued interest on bank deposits   1,003   (239)   2,424   (1,210)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net   15   (33)   468   202
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   4,524   (2,518)   9,896   5,762
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets   3,020   (2,489)   (7,586)   (4,884)
Decrease (increase) in inventories   823   (645)   2,355   5
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   811   64   (77)   (2,433)
Increase in deferred revenues   4,751   2,778   13,824   16,797
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses   10,287   9,570   12,238   11,305
Operating lease liabilities, net   632   1,353   369   1,289
Net cash provided by operating activities   28,934   18,132   71,774   63,865
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,653)   (2,045)   (5,603)   (8,671)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net   7   (84)   49   (110)
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net   20,168   (12,054)   24,448   (23,878)
Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net   (3,527)   6,579   (11,045)   18,291
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   14,995   (7,604)   7,849   (14,368)
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   2,828   3,618   10,590   11,903
Payment of deferred consideration related to acquisition     (2,054)     (2,054)
Repurchase of shares   (17,449)   (5,750)   (52,471)   (45,326)
Net cash used in financing activities   (14,621)   (4,186)   (41,881)   (35,477)
                 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   29,308   6,342   37,742   14,020
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   63,205   48,429   54,771   40,751
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   92,513   54,771   92,513   54,771
                 

