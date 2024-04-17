Accurately detects and surgically blocks attack traffic without human intervention and disruption to legitimate traffic

MAHWAH, N.J., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today introduced a new AI-powered, rule-free edition of its DNS DDoS Protection solution. Using Radware’s patented algorithms, the enhanced version is designed to automatically distinguish between legitimate and attack traffic and instantly adapt DDoS defenses based on the specific attacker. For DNS service providers or companies that host their own DNS services, this can significantly shorten time to resolution and reduce total cost of ownership when countering even the most sophisticated DNS DDoS attack campaigns.

“There is now DNS DDoS protection available that no longer requires human intervention to handle the attack life cycle,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “For too long, the cyberworld has relied on manual investigation and been governed by DNS security rules that have created constraints and made organizations less secure and more vulnerable. Radware’s new rule-free, AI-powered approach to DNS DDoS protection accurately identifies and surgically blocks attack traffic automatically without disrupting legitimate traffic.”

According to Radware’s 2024 Global Threat Analysis Report, DNS Flood attacks increased more than 394% between 2022 and 2023. DNS Floods have also increased in scale since the fourth quarter of 2022, with the largest attack in the third quarter of 2023 reaching a rate of 2.15 million DNS queries per second. High value targets include financial service organizations, telecoms, government agencies, and service providers.

To ensure networks and services remain accessible and resilient, Radware’s new DNS DDoS protection offers:

Radware’s solution accurately identifies and mitigates the most sophisticated known and zero-day DNS DDoS threats as well as multi-vector attacks.

Radware’s AI-powered, multi-layered, adaptive solution learns normal patterns associated with protected DNS systems, identifies anomalies, and generates accurate mitigation methods to counter DNS DDoS attack campaigns.

Radware’s solution leverages patented algorithms to automatically detect, adapt, and block DNS attacks, significantly shortening the overall time to resolution.

The solution offers seamless configuration, management, and handling of ongoing attacks in an automated, rule-free manner to help organizations significantly lower cost of ownership.

Radware’s DNS DDoS Protection is provided as a fully managed service and is backed by real-time support from seasoned security experts on Radware’s Emergency Response Team (ERT). Radware’s ERT provides customers with a single-point-of-contact for both routine and emergency security needs.

Radware has received numerous awards for its application and network security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

