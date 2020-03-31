RADWARE SELECTED BY MAJOR BUSINESS INFORMATION PROVIDER TO SUPPORT INCREASED CAPACITY NEEDS FROM SWITCH TO REMOTE WORK

MAHWAH, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that a long-term customer, a major business information provider, has invested in additional application delivery solutions to support a rapid increase in traffic due to a combination of a surge in data consumption and the transition of 17,000 of its employees to a remote work environment as a result of the global pandemic crisis.

“As a provider of real-time information and data, this company is committed to seamless customer experience and cannot afford to be negatively impacted by capacity limits at times of amplified activity,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware Chief Executive Officer. “In times of crisis, this company turned to Radware based on the trust built from a longstanding relationship and proven track record.”

Radware’s Alteon™ is a next-generation application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced, end-to-end local and global load balancing capabilities for all web, cloud, and mobile-based applications. Alteon load balancers combine best-of-breed application delivery capabilities, market-leading SSL performance that supports all of the latest encryption protocols and advanced services to companies with ongoing application lifecycle management challenges that impact the performance of web applications (such as heavy, complex web content), mobility, and the migration to the cloud.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Media Contacts:

Investor Relations:

