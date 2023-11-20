Offers New Zealand internet service providers application and network security for cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware®, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced it signed a managed security service provider (MSSP) reseller agreement with Feenix Communications Limited, a multi-carrier telecommunications company providing solutions to the service provider industry. Based on the agreement, Feenix Communications plans to resell Radware’s application and network security solutions to its network integrator and internet service provider customers in New Zealand.

The portfolio of solutions includes Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services, Cloud DDoS Protection Service, and DefensePro® DDoS Protection. The industry leading protection can be tailored to suit on premise, hybrid, and cloud environments.

In addition to becoming a MSSP reseller, Feenix Communications has been a Radware customer for seven years, using Radware’s DefensePro DDoS Protection within its network.

“Over the past seven years, we have been amazed and delighted regarding Radware’s remarkable patented behavioural analysis algorithms and ability to avoid false positives and false negatives with automated detection, mitigation, and data scrubbing,” said Richard Cohen, executive director at Feenix Communications. “Now, we are looking forward to expanding our relationship with Radware as a MSSP reseller of its technologies in New Zealand. With experience operating our own DDoS and web application firewall infrastructure, we are well positioned to implement Radware’s security along with our network embedded solutions on a stand-alone or hybrid basis.”

Radware’s network and application security solutions have received numerous awards. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to grow a well-established customer relationship into a trusted partnership,” said Graeme Pyper, Radware’s regional director for Australia and New Zealand. “Working with Feenix Communications, we intend to bring our joint services to network integrators and internet service providers in New Zealand, helping them elevate protection levels at a time when cyber threats are increasing in frequency, complexity, and severity.”

According to Radware’s First Half 2023 Global Threat Analysis Report, service providers were among the industries shouldering the most DDoS attack volumes. Service providers faced half (50%) of the DDoS attack volume in APAC during the first six months of 2023, followed by retail (21%) and gaming (9%).

Radware’s market leading DDoS protection solution, including its DefensePro and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, leverages patented behavioral-based detection as well as advanced, automated signature creation and web DDoS attack mitigation to protect organizations against today’s most damaging DDoS threats. This includes Burst, DNS, and Web DDoS Tsunami attacks along with ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, phantom floods, and other types of cyber threats.

Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services provide comprehensive, agnostic application security through the company’s web application firewall (WAF), bot detection and management, API protection, client-side protection, and application-layer DDoS protection. Combining end-to-end automation, behavioral-based detection, and 24/7 managed services, the solution is designed to offer organizations the highest level of application protection with the lowest level of false positives.

About Feenix Communications Limited

Feenix Communications is a wholesale provider of secure network services and design/build/operate services as well as a technology distributor for the New Zealand and Australian ICT sectors. Feenix has also invested extensively in automating business and operational support systems.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

