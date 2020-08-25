Rafarma Establishes Thailand Corporate Entity For Merger and Expansion Projects

Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “OTC:(RAFA)” is pleased to announce that it has established a new corporate entity in Thailand. The entity is registered under the name of RAFARMA (THAILAND) CO., LTD. The Company intends to use the business entity for entering into new association agreements with Thai universities. New association agreements are currently under negotiations and are expected to cover research and joint projects in production of cannabis based products. Also, in the light of recent agreement with R. & D. BIOCOGENCY LABORATORIES GROUP, the Company will use the new entity to conduct clinical trials and license its new products in Thailand for future distribution in South-East Asian markets.

