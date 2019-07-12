RAFARMA Welcomes New CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko

Breaking News
Ljubljana, Slovenia, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to the appointment of Vladimir Dolgolenko as its new CEO and President. Mr. Srečo Bojt shall remain as a company Director.

Vladimir G. Dolgolenko, who resides in Slovenia, received his degrees from the Moscow State Foreign Language University (1984) and Moscow Aviation Institute (1989). Mr. Dolgolenko has earned a Masters degree in Economics and is fluent in English, Russian, Spanish and Swedish.

Mr. Dolgolenko started his career in the Russian Ministry of Fuel Industry in the Foreign Relations Department in the Crude Oil Production and Processing Section. In 1991, he was appointed Executive Vice President of RosCanA and Vice President of Roscana Holdings, a U.S. corporation. In the 1990s while residing in the U.S., he was an exclusive representative of PetroFac Engineering (http://petrofac.com), a then Texas company, for the territories of Eastern Europe and Russia. Since then Mr. Vladimir Dolgolenko has occupied top executive positions in a number of US, European and other international businesses.

Mr. Dolgolenko has major management expertise in the development and implementation of biotechnologies in degraded soil processing and recultivation, as well as the monetization of new biotechnologies in agriculture, crude oil refineries, and petroleum waste processing.

Mr. Dolgolenko brings to Rafarma tremendous management experience that will refine Rafarma’s processes, enter new markets, and raise revenues toward a tremendous increase in shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

