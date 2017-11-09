Raging River Exploration Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results and Reaffirms Credit Facilities

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raging River Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Raging River”) (TSX:RRX) announces its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). These filings will be available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.rrexploration.com.

September 30, Percent Change Nine months ended

September 30, Percent Change 2017 2016 2017 2016 Financial (thousands of dollars except share data) Petroleum and natural gas revenue 102,987 80,632 28 320,986 198,541 62 Funds from operations (1) 60,407 49,726 21 198,123 123,628 60 Per share – basic 0.26 0.22 18 0.86 0.55 56 – diluted 0.26 0.22 18 0.86 0.55 56 Net earnings 5,929 6,758 (12 ) 39,866 4,227 843 Per share – basic 0.03 0.03 – 0.17 0.02 750 – diluted 0.03 0.03 – 0.17 0.02 750 Development capital expenditures 116,196 58,916 97 297,519 134,898 121 Property and corporate acquisitions – 61,263 (100 ) – 86,388 (100 ) Total capital expenditures 116,196 120,179 (3 ) 297,519 221,286 34 Net debt(1)(3) 308,906 140,187 120 Shareholders’ equity 946,708 877,442 8 Weighted average shares (thousands) Basic 231,249 230,227 – 231,191 224,210 3 Diluted 231,386 231,154 – 231,421 224,675 3 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) Basic 231,250 231,038 – Diluted 232,804 240,570 (3 ) Operating (6:1 boe conversion) Average daily production Crude oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 20,271 15,643 30 19,517 15,095 29 Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 1,135 1,738 (35 ) 1,247 692 80 Natural gas (mcf/d) 9,627 7,385 30 10,986 7,550 46 Barrels of oil equivalent (2)(boe/d) 23,011 18,612 24 22,594 17,045 33 Netbacks ($/boe) Operating Oil and gas sales(3) 48.65 47.09 3 52.04 42.51 22 Royalties (4.52 ) (4.55 ) (1 ) (4.93 ) (4.13 ) 19 Operating expenses (11.02 ) (10.15 ) 9 (10.94 ) (9.40 ) 16 Transportation expenses (1.43 ) (1.46 ) (2 ) (1.43 ) (1.41 ) 1 Field netback(1) 31.68 30.93 2 34.74 27.57 26 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts 0.04 (0.05 ) 180 (0.06 ) 0.06 200 Operating netback 31.72 30.88 3 34.68 27.63 26 General and administrative expense (1.09 ) (1.15 ) (5 ) (1.05 ) (1.20 ) (13 ) Financial charges (1.15 ) (0.63 ) 83 (1.10 ) (0.64 ) 72 Asset retirement expenditures (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (40 ) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) 150 Current taxes(5) (0.92 ) – 100 (0.32 ) 0.73 (144 ) Funds flow netback(1) 28.53 29.05 (2 ) 32.11 26.48 21 Net earnings per boe 2.79 3.96 (30 ) 6.45 0.92 601 Wells drilled(4) Gross 147 85 73 310 182 70 Net 124.8 71.0 76 279.9 167.4 67 Success 98 % 100 % (2 ) 98 % 99 % (1 )

THIRD QUARTER 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved quarterly average production of 23,011 boe/d (93% oil), an increase of 24% (23% per share) increase over the comparable period in 2016.

The Company’s capital expenditures were $116.2 million inclusive of $10.3 million on land and $105.9 million of development capital resulting in the drilling of 124.8 net Viking horizontal wells at a 98% success rate.

Achieved funds flow from operations (“FFO”) of $60.4 million ($0.26/share basic), an increase of 21% (18% per share) from the third quarter of 2016.

Generated third quarter net earnings of $5.9 million ($0.03/share basic).

The Company generated field operating netbacks of $31.68/boe and funds flow netbacks of $28.53/boe.

Decreased quarterly operating expense by $0.29/boe from the second quarter 2017.

Corporate royalties continued to be stable at 9.3% during the quarter.

Continued diligent cost control with top decile general and administrative costs of $1.09/boe, a reduction of 5% from the comparable period in 2016.

Maintained balance sheet strength with third quarter exit net debt of $308.9 million representing 1.3 times debt to the third quarter annualized FFO.

DUVERNAY LAND EXPANSION

Raging River has established a meaningful land position that is prospective for Duvernay light oil in central Alberta. In total, the Company now controls over 236,000 acres (370 sections) with Duvernay rights targeting the oil phase of this emerging resource play. Included within the above mentioned lands are 43 sections for which the Company has executed a purchase and sale agreement which we anticipate closing in early January 2018. On a combined basis, the average royalty rate across our land base is expected to be approximately 9%.

DUVERNAY OPERATIONS

The Company has drilled its first Duvernay evaluation well (4-11) and the well was successfully drilled and cased to a total measure depth of 4,573m. As part of the drilling operations, we vertically drilled and cored the upper portion of the Duvernay formation and obtained open holes logs prior to plugging back, kicking-off and continuing to drill a 2,200m horizontal section in the upper portion of the Duvernay formation.

The 4-11 well was completed with a slick water, perforate and plug completion design which included 43 stages over the 2,150m lateral length. Average sand placement over the lateral length was 2 tonnes per meter. The Company recently began flowing back the well and anticipates reporting production rates early in 2018.

DUVERNAY ACTIVITY OUTLOOK

The Company plans to methodically evaluate our Duvernay light oil resource opportunity. We are currently surveying and acquiring surface lands in multiple areas to continue to delineate and evaluate our expanding land base. Our current base plan contemplates six evaluation wells in 2018, with two to three wells targeted for the first half of 2018.

The Company has made significant progress towards establishing a meaningful land position in this early stage, light oil resource play. We will continue to evaluate our Duvernay development and evaluation plans in the context of the prevailing commodity price environment, with a goal towards accelerating our pace of activity in 2018, should commodity pricing and results continue to be supportive.

REAFIRMS CREDIT FACILITY

Raging River’s borrowing base was reviewed and we are pleased to announce that the syndicate of lenders underwriting the Company’s credit facilities have unanimously reaffirmed the borrowing base at $500 million. The next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for April 2018.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The third quarter of 2017 represented the most active drilling quarter in Raging River’s history. Exceptionally favorable weather and surface access conditions allowed Raging River to drill 124.8 net Viking horizontal wells and commence drilling of one (1.0 net) Duvernay evaluation well in the quarter.

Of the 124.8 net wells drilled in the third quarter, 66.8 net wells were extended reach horizontals (“ERH”) bringing the Company’s total producing ERH well count to 156. Average per well ERH results continue to show significant improvement in terms of initial productivity over comparable offsetting short laterals. As such, for the remainder of 2017 and onwards, it is expected that approximately 60% of wells drilled will be ERH.

All in well costs have remained stable in 2017 with average well costs year to date being $670 thousand for short laterals and $900 thousand blended cost for ¾ mile and 1 mile ERH wells. Costs were approximately 2% lower in the third quarter versus those seen in the first quarter which reflects the effects of decreased summer execution costs.

With the favorable third quarter weather RRX got ahead of its planned drilling program. As such 3 of its 4 drilling rigs were shut down during October. Currently we have 3 Viking drilling rigs operational with the fourth Viking drilling rig expected to start in January.

2017 GUIDANCE UPDATE

The land bonanza occurring in the Duvernay light oil fairway has resulted in the Company accelerating land expenditures above those previously forecast in May. As a result, the Company is increasing our 2017 capital guidance to $365 million from $340 million, primarily reflecting the expansion of our Duvernay prospective land base.

Given that the increased capital in our budget is related to Duvernay expenditures there has been no change to our annual production guidance. Average production guidance has been maintained at 22,750 boe/d with fourth quarter average production expected to be approximately 23,300 boe/d.

Based on current strip pricing, the Company anticipates exiting the year with net debt to trailing fourth quarter 2017 cashflow of 1.0 times.

MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENT

Raging River announces that Mr. Jonathan Grimwood has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration. Jon most recently held senior management positions with a junior Canadian energy producer and brings with him in excess of 20 years of geo-technical and senior management experience. Jon will concentrate on new venture opportunities and business development and will be a valuable addition to Raging River’s executive team in our continued focus on per share growth and shareholder value creation.

OUTLOOK

The board of directors continuously reviews our long term strategic plan and continues to be supportive of balanced per share growth and new play development while maintaining financial flexibility with our balance sheet. To ensure continued flexibility to finance our 2018 budget, we have layered in 2,750 bbls/d of fixed price oil hedges for 2018 at average WTI prices of Cdn $68.29/bbl. We anticipate layering in further hedges as commodity prices dictate.

Current commodity strip pricing should allow a capital program in 2018 of $300 – $350 million while maintaining net debt to funds flow from operations at 0.8 to 1.0 times.

The business approach taken by the Company since our inception in 2012 has been to prudently manage our balance sheet while generating and maintaining meaningful per share growth while developing an enviable drilling inventory. Our established base business in the Viking has sufficient drilling inventory to provide steady growth for in excess of 10 years in addition to providing free cash flow to drive growth in new development areas. Raging River’s entrance into the emerging Duvernay light oil play provides exposure to an exciting early stage opportunity that provides the basis for significant additional per share value creation.

Additional corporate information can be found on our website at www.rrexploration.com

