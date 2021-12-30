Rahal Automotive Group Donates $35,000 to National Nonprofit That Aids Military Veterans in Taking Their Next Steps Forward

Breaking News
Dec. 30, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group today announced a $35,000 donation to SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization that connects military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take their next steps forward.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the 17-dealership group in central and western Pennsylvania has donated a share of every new and used vehicle sold at its central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh region dealerships during November. Contributions to date total $145,000.

“Our team members and clients are committed to SoldierStrong’s ongoing efforts because they are helping to improve the lives of the men and women of America’s armed forces who have made so many personal sacrifices in defense of our country and our freedom,” said Ron Ferris, Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group. “Once again, we extend our sincere gratitude to the people of western and central Pennsylvania who joined in this very worthy cause.”

Chris Meek, chairman and co-founder of the Stamford, Conn., organization, noted the Rahal family’s commitment to America’s veterans extends beyond its most recent generous gift. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shows its support for SoldierStrong through its NTT IndyCar Series race team’s program, Turns For Troops. For every lap that Bobby’s son, Graham Rahal, completed in the 2021 season, sponsor United Rentals donated $50 to SoldierStrong.

“Since 2016, Turns for Troops has raised more than $1.1 million to help support veteran recovery through such devices as robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed veterans walk again and virtual reality technology that provides effective treatment for post-traumatic stress,” Meek said. “The Rahal family, Rahal Automotive Group, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing and Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation have been there when America’s veterans needed them most and this donation is a testament to their selfless generosity.”

About Bobby Rahal Automotive Group
Bobby Rahal Automotive Group was founded in 1989 and proudly represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volvo brands throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group team is passionately committed to customer excellence and aims to provide a culture of caring that redefines the automotive experience. For more information, visit: https://www.bobbyrahal.com/

About SoldierStrong
SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/

SUNIL LAHOTI (Rahal Automotive Group)
412.683.5000
ERIC WOOLSON (SoldierStrong)
515.681.3967

