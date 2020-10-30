RainFocus Recognized Again as one of UV50 Fastest-Growing Companies

Lehi, UT, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RainFocus, the leading event management and marketing platform, was again recognized by Utah Valley BusinessQ magazine, this time as the 16th fastest-growing company in Utah with a three-year growth rate of 283%.

As the 13th year of the Utah Valley Business Q awards, the theme this year is luck. RainFocus Founder and President, Doug Baird explained, “We make our own luck by focusing on the operational aspects of growing the business such as hiring innovative people who have built a platform that is unmatched in scalability, flexibility, and insights.”

Despite a challenging year for the events industry, RainFocus continues to provide the most comprehensive event management and marketing platform. Previously recognized as a leader in in-person events, RainFocus has now established themselves as an innovator in virtual events and looks forward to blending the two worlds when the new reality of hybrid becomes the standard. Additionally, RainFocus has added several new enterprise clients to its robust list of leading Fortune 1000 brands.

The RainFocus Platform’s strong foundation of data allows events and marketing teams to easily cross-examine and optimize behavioral data from their virtual, physical, and hybrid events to dial in the right engagement for each event. With the vast majority of organizations pivoting to virtual delivery in 2020, RainFocus has powered experiences for over two million attendees, four million sessions, and 150 thousand 1:1 meetings.

“I wouldn’t consider the innovations we’ve made throughout 2020 a pivot,” states Baird. “All we did was leverage the flexibility of our platform to deliver new and unique digital experiences. It’s what we were built for, and it’s what we always do.”

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.

###

CONTACT: Brian Gates RainFocus [email protected]