Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RainFocus Recognized Again as one of UV50 Fastest-Growing Companies

RainFocus Recognized Again as one of UV50 Fastest-Growing Companies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Lehi, UT, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RainFocus, the leading event management and marketing platform, was again recognized by Utah Valley BusinessQ magazine, this time as the 16th fastest-growing company in Utah with a three-year growth rate of 283%.

As the 13th year of the Utah Valley Business Q awards, the theme this year is luck. RainFocus Founder and President, Doug Baird explained, “We make our own luck by focusing on the operational aspects of growing the business such as hiring innovative people who have built a platform that is unmatched in scalability, flexibility, and insights.” 

Despite a challenging year for the events industry, RainFocus continues to provide the most comprehensive event management and marketing platform. Previously recognized as a leader in in-person events, RainFocus has now established themselves as an innovator in virtual events and looks forward to blending the two worlds when the new reality of hybrid becomes the standard. Additionally, RainFocus has added several new enterprise clients to its robust list of leading Fortune 1000 brands.

The RainFocus Platform’s strong foundation of data allows events and marketing teams to easily cross-examine and optimize behavioral data from their virtual, physical, and hybrid events to dial in the right engagement for each event. With the vast majority of organizations pivoting to virtual delivery in 2020, RainFocus has powered experiences for over two million attendees, four million sessions, and 150 thousand 1:1 meetings. 

“I wouldn’t consider the innovations we’ve made throughout 2020 a pivot,” states Baird. “All we did was leverage the flexibility of our platform to deliver new and unique digital experiences. It’s what we were built for, and it’s what we always do.”

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.

###

CONTACT: Brian Gates
RainFocus
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.